Summary

CRISIL Ltd is a globally-diversified analytical Company, providing ratings services, data, research, risk and policy advisory, analytics and solution services. The Company is Indias leading ratings agency. CRISIL is the foremost provider of high-end research to the worlds largest banks and leading corporations. CRISIL delivers analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.The Companys businesses operate from India, the US, the United Kingdom (UK), Argentina, China, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Apart from this, they are majority owned by S&P Global Inc (SPGI), the worlds foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. The Company work with commercial and investment banks, insurance companies, private equity players, hedge funds and asset management companies globally. It also work with governments and policymakers in the infrastructure space in India and other emerging markets.CRISIL operates through 3 business segments: Ratings, Research and Advisory. Rating services include credit ratings for corporates, banks, small and medium enterprises (SME), training in the credit rating field, credit analysis services, grading services and global analytical services. Research segment provides equity research, industry reports, customized research

