CRISIL Ltd Share Price

6,048.4
(-0.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,108.1
  • Day's High6,275
  • 52 Wk High6,950
  • Prev. Close6,108.15
  • Day's Low6,019.6
  • 52 Wk Low 3,660.7
  • Turnover (lac)3,558.09
  • P/E69.61
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value259.69
  • EPS87.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44,231.82
  • Div. Yield0.88
No Records Found

CRISIL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Credit Rating Agencies

Open

6,108.1

Prev. Close

6,108.15

Turnover(Lac.)

3,558.09

Day's High

6,275

Day's Low

6,019.6

52 Week's High

6,950

52 Week's Low

3,660.7

Book Value

259.69

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44,231.82

P/E

69.61

EPS

87.62

Divi. Yield

0.88

CRISIL Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 15

Record Date: 30 Oct, 2024

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Feb, 2024

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

CRISIL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

CRISIL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.63%

Foreign: 66.63%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 19.93%

Institutions: 19.93%

Non-Institutions: 13.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CRISIL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

7.66

7.35

9.52

7.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,482.16

1,063.03

1,020.27

688.06

Net Worth

1,489.82

1,070.38

1,029.79

695.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

1,052.91

888.78

1,178.68

1,181.99

yoy growth (%)

18.46

-24.59

-0.28

0.39

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-490.85

-436.34

-517.04

-504.19

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

506.15

218.33

377.84

380.57

Depreciation

-52.89

-65.68

-25.63

-28.67

Tax paid

-74.95

-51.61

-111.55

-103.04

Working capital

302.95

-100.96

-20.15

-61.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.46

-24.59

-0.28

0.39

Op profit growth

24.29

-31.85

-14.65

-1.68

EBIT growth

127.2

-40.37

-1.02

10.18

Net profit growth

186.12

-37.39

-4.05

16.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

3,139.52

2,768.72

2,300.69

1,981.83

1,731.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,139.52

2,768.72

2,300.69

1,981.83

1,731.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

106.91

139.04

127.51

94.51

82.82

CRISIL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL

6,108.15

69.6144,604.78201.020.88405.74201.36

ICRA Ltd

ICRA

6,319.7

47.216,081.4350.331.5972.08752.03

CARE Ratings Ltd

CARERATING

1,390.55

31.844,162.8849.641.29101.51268.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CRISIL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Vinita Bali

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Minal Bhosale

Independent Director

Girish Paranjpe

Independent Director

Shyamala Gopinath

Managing Director & CEO

Amish Pramodrai Mehta

Independent Director

Amar-Raj Bindra

Additional Director

Girish Ganesan

Chairman

Yann Le Pallec

Additional Director

Saugata Saha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CRISIL Ltd

Summary

CRISIL Ltd is a globally-diversified analytical Company, providing ratings services, data, research, risk and policy advisory, analytics and solution services. The Company is Indias leading ratings agency. CRISIL is the foremost provider of high-end research to the worlds largest banks and leading corporations. CRISIL delivers analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.The Companys businesses operate from India, the US, the United Kingdom (UK), Argentina, China, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Apart from this, they are majority owned by S&P Global Inc (SPGI), the worlds foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. The Company work with commercial and investment banks, insurance companies, private equity players, hedge funds and asset management companies globally. It also work with governments and policymakers in the infrastructure space in India and other emerging markets.CRISIL operates through 3 business segments: Ratings, Research and Advisory. Rating services include credit ratings for corporates, banks, small and medium enterprises (SME), training in the credit rating field, credit analysis services, grading services and global analytical services. Research segment provides equity research, industry reports, customized research
Company FAQs

What is the CRISIL Ltd share price today?

The CRISIL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6048.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of CRISIL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CRISIL Ltd is ₹44231.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CRISIL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CRISIL Ltd is 69.61 and 30.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CRISIL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CRISIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CRISIL Ltd is ₹3660.7 and ₹6950 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CRISIL Ltd?

CRISIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.42%, 3 Years at 28.48%, 1 Year at 47.18%, 6 Month at 42.52%, 3 Month at 35.89% and 1 Month at 16.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CRISIL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CRISIL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.64 %
Institutions - 19.93 %
Public - 13.43 %

