SectorCredit Rating Agencies
Open₹6,108.1
Prev. Close₹6,108.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,558.09
Day's High₹6,275
Day's Low₹6,019.6
52 Week's High₹6,950
52 Week's Low₹3,660.7
Book Value₹259.69
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44,231.82
P/E69.61
EPS87.62
Divi. Yield0.88
In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
7.66
7.35
9.52
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,482.16
1,063.03
1,020.27
688.06
Net Worth
1,489.82
1,070.38
1,029.79
695.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
1,052.91
888.78
1,178.68
1,181.99
yoy growth (%)
18.46
-24.59
-0.28
0.39
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-490.85
-436.34
-517.04
-504.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
506.15
218.33
377.84
380.57
Depreciation
-52.89
-65.68
-25.63
-28.67
Tax paid
-74.95
-51.61
-111.55
-103.04
Working capital
302.95
-100.96
-20.15
-61.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.46
-24.59
-0.28
0.39
Op profit growth
24.29
-31.85
-14.65
-1.68
EBIT growth
127.2
-40.37
-1.02
10.18
Net profit growth
186.12
-37.39
-4.05
16.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,139.52
2,768.72
2,300.69
1,981.83
1,731.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,139.52
2,768.72
2,300.69
1,981.83
1,731.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
106.91
139.04
127.51
94.51
82.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL
6,108.15
|69.61
|44,604.78
|201.02
|0.88
|405.74
|201.36
ICRA Ltd
ICRA
6,319.7
|47.21
|6,081.43
|50.33
|1.59
|72.08
|752.03
CARE Ratings Ltd
CARERATING
1,390.55
|31.84
|4,162.88
|49.64
|1.29
|101.51
|268.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Vinita Bali
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Minal Bhosale
Independent Director
Girish Paranjpe
Independent Director
Shyamala Gopinath
Managing Director & CEO
Amish Pramodrai Mehta
Independent Director
Amar-Raj Bindra
Additional Director
Girish Ganesan
Chairman
Yann Le Pallec
Additional Director
Saugata Saha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CRISIL Ltd
Summary
CRISIL Ltd is a globally-diversified analytical Company, providing ratings services, data, research, risk and policy advisory, analytics and solution services. The Company is Indias leading ratings agency. CRISIL is the foremost provider of high-end research to the worlds largest banks and leading corporations. CRISIL delivers analysis, opinions, and solutions that make markets function better.The Companys businesses operate from India, the US, the United Kingdom (UK), Argentina, China, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Apart from this, they are majority owned by S&P Global Inc (SPGI), the worlds foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. The Company work with commercial and investment banks, insurance companies, private equity players, hedge funds and asset management companies globally. It also work with governments and policymakers in the infrastructure space in India and other emerging markets.CRISIL operates through 3 business segments: Ratings, Research and Advisory. Rating services include credit ratings for corporates, banks, small and medium enterprises (SME), training in the credit rating field, credit analysis services, grading services and global analytical services. Research segment provides equity research, industry reports, customized research
Read More
The CRISIL Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6048.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CRISIL Ltd is ₹44231.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CRISIL Ltd is 69.61 and 30.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CRISIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CRISIL Ltd is ₹3660.7 and ₹6950 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CRISIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.42%, 3 Years at 28.48%, 1 Year at 47.18%, 6 Month at 42.52%, 3 Month at 35.89% and 1 Month at 16.49%.
