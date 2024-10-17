CRISIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
506.15
218.33
377.84
380.57
Depreciation
-52.89
-65.68
-25.63
-28.67
Tax paid
-74.95
-51.61
-111.55
-103.04
Working capital
302.95
-100.96
-20.15
-61.54
Other operating items
Operating
681.26
0.07
220.51
187.32
Capital expenditure
115.02
162.03
12.06
26.13
Free cash flow
796.28
162.11
232.57
213.45
Equity raised
1,408.31
1,410.7
1,282.47
1,544.88
Investing
-27.97
36.21
-23.47
15.19
Financing
108.9
0
0
0
Dividends paid
174.74
137.81
-4.5
216.12
Net in cash
2,460.26
1,746.83
1,487.07
1,989.64
In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.