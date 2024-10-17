iifl-logo-icon 1
CRISIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,934.55
(-2.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

CRISIL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

506.15

218.33

377.84

380.57

Depreciation

-52.89

-65.68

-25.63

-28.67

Tax paid

-74.95

-51.61

-111.55

-103.04

Working capital

302.95

-100.96

-20.15

-61.54

Other operating items

Operating

681.26

0.07

220.51

187.32

Capital expenditure

115.02

162.03

12.06

26.13

Free cash flow

796.28

162.11

232.57

213.45

Equity raised

1,408.31

1,410.7

1,282.47

1,544.88

Investing

-27.97

36.21

-23.47

15.19

Financing

108.9

0

0

0

Dividends paid

174.74

137.81

-4.5

216.12

Net in cash

2,460.26

1,746.83

1,487.07

1,989.64

CRISIL : related Articles

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More

