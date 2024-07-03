CRISIL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
811.84
797.35
737.68
917.74
735.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
811.84
797.35
737.68
917.74
735.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
21.36
18.09
21.09
35.82
35.97
Total Income
833.2
815.44
758.77
953.56
771.84
Total Expenditure
588.01
590.7
545.56
648.76
544.21
PBIDT
245.19
224.74
213.21
304.8
227.63
Interest
0.68
0.65
0.7
0.78
0.82
PBDT
244.51
224.09
212.51
304.02
226.81
Depreciation
15.98
16.13
17.02
25.21
26.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
36.73
61.34
60.85
61.74
57.36
Deferred Tax
20.25
-3.49
-3.08
6.95
-9.04
Reported Profit After Tax
171.55
150.11
137.72
210.12
151.99
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
171.55
150.11
137.72
210.12
151.99
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
171.55
150.11
137.72
210.12
151.99
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.46
20.53
18.84
28.74
20.79
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,500
800
700
0
1,100
Equity
7.31
7.31
7.31
7.31
7.31
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
30.2
28.18
28.9
33.21
30.93
PBDTM(%)
30.11
28.1
28.8
33.12
30.82
PATM(%)
21.13
18.82
18.66
22.89
20.65
