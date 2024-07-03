iifl-logo-icon 1
CRISIL Ltd Quarterly Results

5,890
(-0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

811.84

797.35

737.68

917.74

735.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

811.84

797.35

737.68

917.74

735.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

21.36

18.09

21.09

35.82

35.97

Total Income

833.2

815.44

758.77

953.56

771.84

Total Expenditure

588.01

590.7

545.56

648.76

544.21

PBIDT

245.19

224.74

213.21

304.8

227.63

Interest

0.68

0.65

0.7

0.78

0.82

PBDT

244.51

224.09

212.51

304.02

226.81

Depreciation

15.98

16.13

17.02

25.21

26.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

36.73

61.34

60.85

61.74

57.36

Deferred Tax

20.25

-3.49

-3.08

6.95

-9.04

Reported Profit After Tax

171.55

150.11

137.72

210.12

151.99

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

171.55

150.11

137.72

210.12

151.99

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

171.55

150.11

137.72

210.12

151.99

EPS (Unit Curr.)

23.46

20.53

18.84

28.74

20.79

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

1,500

800

700

0

1,100

Equity

7.31

7.31

7.31

7.31

7.31

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

30.2

28.18

28.9

33.21

30.93

PBDTM(%)

30.11

28.1

28.8

33.12

30.82

PATM(%)

21.13

18.82

18.66

22.89

20.65

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

