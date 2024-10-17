iifl-logo-icon 1
CRISIL Ltd Key Ratios

5,570.55
(-2.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.08

14.44

-0.95

5.42

Op profit growth

19.55

12.02

-3.26

3.5

EBIT growth

23.03

-3.89

-1.99

15.62

Net profit growth

31.31

3.13

-5.27

19.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

26.53

25.76

26.32

26.95

EBIT margin

25.27

23.85

28.4

28.7

Net profit margin

20.24

17.89

19.86

20.76

RoCE

37.98

37.74

42.16

45.21

RoNW

8.05

7.14

7.45

8.3

RoA

7.6

7.08

7.37

8.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

63.9

48.86

47.57

50.36

Dividend per share

46

33

32

30

Cash EPS

49.38

32.18

42.47

44.41

Book value per share

216.61

180.7

162.08

157.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

45.15

39.35

40.15

32.14

P/CEPS

58.43

59.74

44.97

36.45

P/B

13.32

10.64

11.78

10.27

EV/EBIDTA

30.34

23.03

25.47

21.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

37.51

38.84

39.93

59.52

Tax payout

-26.65

-22.59

-30.03

-27.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

67.29

46.66

51.02

56.91

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-25.81

-22.43

-20.05

-17.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-65.12

-32.84

-2,138.34

-225.03

Net debt / equity

-0.1

-0.21

-0.29

-0.17

Net debt / op. profit

-0.26

-0.54

-0.75

-0.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-55.93

-53.91

-50.67

-50.75

Other costs

-17.52

-20.32

-23

-22.29

CRISIL : related Articles

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More

