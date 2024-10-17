Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.08
14.44
-0.95
5.42
Op profit growth
19.55
12.02
-3.26
3.5
EBIT growth
23.03
-3.89
-1.99
15.62
Net profit growth
31.31
3.13
-5.27
19.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
26.53
25.76
26.32
26.95
EBIT margin
25.27
23.85
28.4
28.7
Net profit margin
20.24
17.89
19.86
20.76
RoCE
37.98
37.74
42.16
45.21
RoNW
8.05
7.14
7.45
8.3
RoA
7.6
7.08
7.37
8.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
63.9
48.86
47.57
50.36
Dividend per share
46
33
32
30
Cash EPS
49.38
32.18
42.47
44.41
Book value per share
216.61
180.7
162.08
157.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
45.15
39.35
40.15
32.14
P/CEPS
58.43
59.74
44.97
36.45
P/B
13.32
10.64
11.78
10.27
EV/EBIDTA
30.34
23.03
25.47
21.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
37.51
38.84
39.93
59.52
Tax payout
-26.65
-22.59
-30.03
-27.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
67.29
46.66
51.02
56.91
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-25.81
-22.43
-20.05
-17.35
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-65.12
-32.84
-2,138.34
-225.03
Net debt / equity
-0.1
-0.21
-0.29
-0.17
Net debt / op. profit
-0.26
-0.54
-0.75
-0.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-55.93
-53.91
-50.67
-50.75
Other costs
-17.52
-20.32
-23
-22.29
In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.