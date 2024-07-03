iifl-logo-icon 1
CRISIL Ltd Half Yearly Results

5,813.7
(-1.56%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:19:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2024Dec-2023Jun-2023Dec-2022Jun-2022

Gross Sales

1,535.03

1,653.61

1,485.91

1,505.24

1,263.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,535.03

1,653.61

1,485.91

1,505.24

1,263.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.18

71.79

35.12

83.63

55.41

Total Income

1,574.21

1,725.4

1,521.03

1,588.87

1,318.89

Total Expenditure

1,136.26

1,192.97

1,078.32

1,137.57

918.08

PBIDT

437.95

532.43

442.71

451.3

400.81

Interest

1.35

1.6

2.06

2.93

3.47

PBDT

436.6

530.83

440.65

448.37

397.34

Depreciation

33.15

51.71

52.07

52.53

50.78

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

122.19

119.1

104.03

91.95

99.14

Deferred Tax

-6.57

-2.09

-11.78

-1.98

-11.1

Reported Profit After Tax

287.83

362.11

296.33

305.87

258.52

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

287.83

362.11

296.33

305.87

258.52

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

287.83

362.11

296.33

305.87

258.52

EPS (Unit Curr.)

39.36

49.54

40.55

41.84

35.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

1,500

0

1,500

0

800

Equity

7.31

7.31

7.31

7.31

7.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.53

32.19

29.79

29.98

31.72

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

18.75

21.89

19.94

20.32

20.46

CRISIL: Related NEWS

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More

