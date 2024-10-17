iifl-logo-icon 1
CRISIL Ltd Shareholding Pattern

5,675.65
(0.03%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

CRISIL Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

66.63%

66.64%

66.64%

66.65%

66.65%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

19.93%

19.67%

20.16%

20.12%

20.34%

Non-Institutions

13.42%

13.68%

13.18%

13.21%

12.99%

Total Non-Promoter

33.36%

33.35%

33.35%

33.34%

33.34%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.63%

Foreign: 66.63%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 19.93%

Institutions: 19.93%

Non-Institutions: 13.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

CRISIL: Related NEWS

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR CRISIL Ltd

