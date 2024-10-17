Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
66.63%
66.64%
66.64%
66.65%
66.65%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
19.93%
19.67%
20.16%
20.12%
20.34%
Non-Institutions
13.42%
13.68%
13.18%
13.21%
12.99%
Total Non-Promoter
33.36%
33.35%
33.35%
33.34%
33.34%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
