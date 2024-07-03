CRISIL Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
3,139.52
2,768.72
2,300.69
1,981.83
1,731.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,139.52
2,768.72
2,300.69
1,981.83
1,731.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
106.91
139.04
127.51
94.51
82.82
Total Income
3,246.43
2,907.76
2,428.2
2,076.34
1,814.54
Total Expenditure
2,271.29
2,055.65
1,694.85
1,482.55
1,285.86
PBIDT
975.14
852.11
733.35
593.79
528.68
Interest
3.66
6.4
8.93
14.39
0.23
PBDT
971.48
845.71
724.42
579.4
528.45
Depreciation
103.78
103.31
105.98
121.11
36.86
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
223.13
191.09
150.04
119.84
131.15
Deferred Tax
-13.87
-13.08
2.59
-16.28
16.49
Reported Profit After Tax
658.44
564.39
465.81
354.73
343.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
658.44
564.39
465.81
354.73
343.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
34.51
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
658.44
564.39
431.3
354.73
343.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
90.08
77.31
64.03
48.93
47.61
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
5,400
4,800
4,600
3,300
3,200
Equity
7.31
7.31
7.29
7.26
7.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.06
30.77
31.87
29.96
30.52
PBDTM(%)
30.94
30.54
31.48
29.23
30.51
PATM(%)
20.97
20.38
20.24
17.89
19.86
In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.