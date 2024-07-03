CRISIL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Sept-2023
|Sept-2022
|Sept-2021
|Sept-2020
Gross Sales
2,346.87
2,221.78
1,946.46
1,594.67
1,384.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,346.87
2,221.78
1,946.46
1,594.67
1,384.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
60.54
71.09
120.66
68.26
79.53
Total Income
2,407.41
2,292.87
2,067.12
1,662.93
1,464.12
Total Expenditure
1,724.27
1,622.53
1,449.57
1,181.35
1,039.39
PBIDT
683.14
670.34
617.55
481.58
424.73
Interest
2.03
2.88
5.05
7.08
10.68
PBDT
681.11
667.46
612.5
474.5
414.05
Depreciation
49.13
78.57
77.1
81.35
89.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
158.92
161.39
158.2
106.54
102.83
Deferred Tax
13.68
-20.82
-29.17
-10.57
-23.31
Reported Profit After Tax
459.38
448.32
406.37
297.18
244.69
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
459.38
448.32
406.37
297.18
244.69
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
459.38
448.32
406.37
297.18
244.69
EPS (Unit Curr.)
62.82
61.34
55.68
40.87
33.77
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
3,000
1,900
1,800
1,700
700
Equity
7.31
7.31
7.3
7.28
7.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
29.1
30.17
31.72
30.19
30.67
PBDTM(%)
29.02
30.04
31.46
29.75
29.9
PATM(%)
19.57
20.17
20.87
18.63
17.67
