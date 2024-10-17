Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
1,052.91
888.78
1,178.68
1,181.99
yoy growth (%)
18.46
-24.59
-0.28
0.39
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-490.85
-436.34
-517.04
-504.19
As % of sales
46.61
49.09
43.86
42.65
Other costs
-329.63
-265.44
-387.21
-356.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.3
29.86
32.85
30.13
Operating profit
232.43
187
274.43
321.55
OPM
22.07
21.04
23.28
27.2
Depreciation
-52.89
-65.68
-25.63
-28.67
Interest expense
-5.67
-6.94
0
-1.18
Other income
332.28
103.95
129.04
88.87
Profit before tax
506.15
218.33
377.84
380.57
Taxes
-74.95
-51.61
-111.55
-103.04
Tax rate
-14.8
-23.63
-29.52
-27.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
431.2
166.72
266.29
277.53
Exceptional items
45.82
0
0
0
Net profit
477.02
166.72
266.29
277.53
yoy growth (%)
186.12
-37.39
-4.05
16.97
NPM
45.3
18.75
22.59
23.47
In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
