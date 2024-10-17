iifl-logo-icon 1
CRISIL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,947.05
(0.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:59:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

1,052.91

888.78

1,178.68

1,181.99

yoy growth (%)

18.46

-24.59

-0.28

0.39

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-490.85

-436.34

-517.04

-504.19

As % of sales

46.61

49.09

43.86

42.65

Other costs

-329.63

-265.44

-387.21

-356.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.3

29.86

32.85

30.13

Operating profit

232.43

187

274.43

321.55

OPM

22.07

21.04

23.28

27.2

Depreciation

-52.89

-65.68

-25.63

-28.67

Interest expense

-5.67

-6.94

0

-1.18

Other income

332.28

103.95

129.04

88.87

Profit before tax

506.15

218.33

377.84

380.57

Taxes

-74.95

-51.61

-111.55

-103.04

Tax rate

-14.8

-23.63

-29.52

-27.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

431.2

166.72

266.29

277.53

Exceptional items

45.82

0

0

0

Net profit

477.02

166.72

266.29

277.53

yoy growth (%)

186.12

-37.39

-4.05

16.97

NPM

45.3

18.75

22.59

23.47

CRISIL : related Articles

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

