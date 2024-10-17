CRISIL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
7.66
7.35
9.52
7.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,482.16
1,063.03
1,020.27
688.06
Net Worth
1,489.82
1,070.38
1,029.79
695.32
Minority Interest
Debt
31.26
71.64
108.9
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.65
7.22
7.9
8.44
Total Liabilities
1,530.73
1,149.24
1,146.59
703.76
Fixed Assets
128.2
161.88
190.61
155.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
995.31
665.92
644.22
672.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
66.8
61.76
45.5
32.77
Networking Capital
232.27
185.23
149.08
-256.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
375.82
365.51
255.17
117.23
Debtor Days
88.45
48.14
Other Current Assets
379.21
289.85
253.61
270.39
Sundry Creditors
-126.11
-111.43
-106.51
-54.95
Creditor Days
36.92
22.56
Other Current Liabilities
-396.65
-358.7
-253.19
-589.02
Cash
108.15
74.45
117.18
99.43
Total Assets
1,530.73
1,149.24
1,146.59
703.76
