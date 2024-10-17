Corporate Action - FIxed Book Closure for AGM and payment of Final Dividend for financial year 2023, if appoved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on April 16, 2024 Kindly be informed that the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 3.30 p.m. IST, through Video Conferencing (VC) and/or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023, including Notice of the 37th AGM. In addition to including a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report as a part of its Annual Report, CRISIL has published the ESG report for 2023 which is available on the Companys website at www.crisil.com. A copy of the ESG report for 2023 is enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on record. Kindly be informed that the 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM)of the Company will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 3:30 p.m. IST, through Video Conferencing (VC) and/or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The notice of the 37th AGM is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024) AGM 16/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 22.03.2024) Kindly be informed that the notice of the 37th AGM and e-voting information has been published today in newspapers, Financial Express and Sakal. Copies of the newspaper publication is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.03.2024) Proceedings of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 along with combined scrutinizers report is enclosed herewith. Kindly take the same on record. Please find enclosed scrutinizers report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024) Minutes of the 37th Annual General Meeting of CRISIL Limited held on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC) and/or Other Audio-visual means (OAVM). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024)