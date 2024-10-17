Dividend 16 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024 30 Oct 2024 15 1500 Interim 3

The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of third interim dividend of Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on November 13, 2024.

Dividend 16 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024 8 800 Interim 2

Outcomes from the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held today: The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of Second Interim dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on August 12, 2024.

Dividend 16 Apr 2024 3 May 2024 3 May 2024 7 700 Interim

Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of Interim dividend of Rs. 7 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on May 14, 2024.

Dividend 16 Feb 2024 28 Mar 2024 - 28 2800 Final