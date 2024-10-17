|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|16 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|15
|1500
|Interim 3
|The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of third interim dividend of Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on November 13, 2024.
|Dividend
|16 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|8
|800
|Interim 2
|Outcomes from the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held today: The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of Second Interim dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on August 12, 2024.
|Dividend
|16 Apr 2024
|3 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|7
|700
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of Interim dividend of Rs. 7 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on May 14, 2024.
|Dividend
|16 Feb 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|-
|28
|2800
|Final
|The Board of Directors has also recommended final dividend of Rs. 28, per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.