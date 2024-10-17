iifl-logo-icon 1
CRISIL Ltd Dividend

5,628.25
(-1.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:09:54 AM

CRISIL CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend16 Oct 202430 Oct 202430 Oct 2024151500Interim 3
The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of third interim dividend of Rs. 15 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on November 13, 2024.
Dividend16 Jul 202431 Jul 202431 Jul 20248800Interim 2
Outcomes from the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held today: The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of Second Interim dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on August 12, 2024.
Dividend16 Apr 20243 May 20243 May 20247700Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of Interim dividend of Rs. 7 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on May 14, 2024.
Dividend16 Feb 202428 Mar 2024-282800Final
The Board of Directors has also recommended final dividend of Rs. 28, per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ended December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

CRISIL: Related News

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

CRISIL posts ~13% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

17 Oct 2024|09:38 AM

In the third quarter of this fiscal year, EBITDA climbed by 16.7% to ₹223.8 Crore, up from ₹191.7 Crore in the same period last year.

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 17th October 2024

17 Oct 2024|08:11 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Auto, Bikaji Foods, etc.

