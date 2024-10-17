Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 28 Oct 2024

Please find enclosed intimation for change in management.

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

CRISIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the third quarter ended September 30 2024 and to consider the payment of third Interim Dividend for the financial year ending December 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting Please find attached the details of Third Interim Dividend of CRISIL Limited for the year ender December 31, 2024. Please find attached the revised outcome clarifying the rate of dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Quarterly Results & Second Interim Dividend The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 15, 2024 and July 16, 2024 to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and to consider the payment of second Interim Dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and the proposal for dividend will be presented to the Board of Directors on July 16, 2024, for their approval Outcomes from the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company, held today: a) The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company, along with a copy of the Limited Review Report in this regard are enclosed. b) The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of Second Interim dividend of Rs. 8 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on August 12, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

CRISIL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the first quarter ended March 31 2024 and to consider the payment of first Interim Dividend for the financial year ending December 31 2024. Kindly be informed that the No Trading Window for the employees of CRISIL Limited and its subsidiary companies as per the Insider Trading Code adopted by it has commenced from 15 days before the close of previous quarter i.e. from March 16 2024 and shall re-open only 48 hours after announcement of the results of CRISIL Limited. Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors has also approved the payment of Interim dividend of Rs. 7 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each, for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which will be paid on May 14, 2024. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024)

