To the Members of CRISIL Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of CRISIL Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 December 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, in which are included the returns for the year ended on that date audited by the branch auditors of the Companys branch located at Dubai (U.A.E).

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditor as referred to in paragraph 15 below, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 December 2023, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained together with the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditor, in terms of their report referred to in paragraph 15 of the Other Matter section is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, and based on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor as referred to paragraph 15 below, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition Our audit of the recognition of contract revenue included, but was not limited to, the following: The Companys income from operations comprises of income from global research and analytical services, customized research, special assignments and subscriptions to information products and services, revenue from initial public offering (IPO) grading services, independent equity research (IER) services, infrastructure advisory and risk management services. Refer Note 2.14 to the standalone financial statements, for details of revenue recognized during the year. • Obtained an understanding of the revenue and receivable business process, and assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition policies adopted by the Company; • Evaluated key controls around the recognition of contract revenue. Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of these identified key controls during the year and as at the year-end; The application of the accounting standard is complex and an area of focus in the audit, as it involved judgments application and of significant estimates relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of identified performance obligation, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. Additionally, the standard mandates robust disclosures in respect of revenue and periods over which the remaining performance obligations will be satisfied subsequent to the balance sheet. • Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies selected by the Company on the basis of our understanding of the Company, the nature and size of its operation, and the requirement of the relevant accounting standards under the Ind AS framework; • On a sample of contracts, tested the revenue recognition and our procedures included: - reviewing the contract terms and conditions; - evaluating the identification of performance obligations of the contract; Due to the significance of the item to the financial statements, complexities involved, and management judgment involved for ensuring appropriateness of accounting treatment, this matter has been identified as a key audit matter for the current years audit. - evaluating the appropriateness of managements assessment of manner of satisfaction of performance obligations and consequent recognition of revenue; and - evaluating the reasonableness of the estimates involved in the recognition of revenue including in determining revenue from infrastructure advisory and risk management services in accordance with the percentage of completion etc. • Tested revenue recognition for cut off transactions on sample basis to assess whether the timing of revenue recognition is appropriate; and • Evaluated the appropriateness and adequacy of the disclosures made in the accompanying standalone financial statements for revenue recorded during the year.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on

Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financialstatements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation; and

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the Company and its branch to express an opinion on the financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of financial statements of the Company and such branch included in the financial statements, of which we are the independent auditors. For the other branch included in the financialstatements, which has been audited by the branch auditor, such branch auditor remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

15. We did not audit the financial statements of one (1) branch included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements reflects total assets and net assets of C 887 lakh and C 459 lakh respectively as at 31 December 2023, and the total revenues of C 1,535 lakh, total net loss after tax of C 354 lakh, total comprehensive loss of C 329 lakh, and cash outflows (net) of C 161 lakh respectively for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. These financial statements have been audited by the branch auditor whose report has been furnished to us by the management, and our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of the branch, and our report in terms of subsection (3) of section 143 of the Act in so far as it relates to the aforesaid branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor.

Further, this one branch is located outside India whose financial statements have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in that country and which has been audited by branch auditor under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in that country. The Companys management has converted the financial statements of such branch from accounting principles generally accepted in that country to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Companys management. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of such branch, is based on the report of branch auditor and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company and audited by us.

Our opinion above on the standalone financial statements, and our report on other legal and regulatory requirements below, are not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done by and the report of the branch auditor.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16. As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, and on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor as referred to in paragraph 15 above, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure I a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, and on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor as referred to in paragraph 15 above, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branch not visited by us;

c) The report on the accounts of the branch office of the Company audited under section 143(8) of the Act by the branch auditor has been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report;

d) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account and with the return received from the branch not visited by us; e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 December 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 December 2023 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure II wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the report of the branch auditor as referred to in paragraph 15 above:

i. the Company, as detailed in Note 36A(1) to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 December 2023;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 December 2023;

iii. there has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 December 2023;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 49(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 49(viii) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. a. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year ended 31 December 2023 is in compliance with section 123 of the Act; b. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 December 2023 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend; and

c. As stated in Note 44 to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2023 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 requires all companies which use accounting software for maintaining their books of account, to use such an accounting software which has a feature of audit trail, with effect from the financial year beginning on 1 April 2023 and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) is not applicable for the current financial year.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Manish Gujral Partner Membership No.: 105117 UDIN: 24105117BKDALZ1812 Place: Dehradun Date: 16 February 2024

Annexure I

Annexure I referred to in Paragraph 17 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of CRISIL Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment and right of use assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of physical verification programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3.1 to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment including right of use assets or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any inventory. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has made investments in and provided loans to others during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Loans (C in lakh) Aggregate amount provided/granted during the year: - Others 1,088 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: - Others 355

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments/ receipts of principal and interest are regular.

(d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted to other parties.

(e) The Company has granted loans in the nature of loans which had fallen due during the year and were repaid on or before the due date. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans.

(f) The Company has not granted any loan, which is repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted and investments made. Further, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act in respect of guarantees and security provided by it.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services / business activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in subclause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

In the name of CRISIL Limited

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Amount paid under Protest Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending (C in lakh) (C in lakh) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 17 10 AY 2006-07 CIT (Appeals) 832 - AY 2007-08 High Court (Madras) 342 127 AY 2008-09 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) 286 286 AY 2009-10 ITAT 138 - AY 2009-10 CIT (Appeals) 565 498 AY 2010-11 569 501 AY 2011-12 ITAT 1,038 214 AY 2012-13 116 71 AY 2012-13 54 3 AY 2013-14 3,079 2,521 AY 2013-14 138 9 AY 2014-15 5,109 804 AY 2014-15 4,999 - AY 2014-15 5,439 - AY 2015-16 CIT (Appeals) 223 19 AY 2015-16 4,216 2,376 AY 2016-17 6,181 825 AY 2017-18 7,642 1,025 AY 2018-19 5,801 954 AY 2020-21 5,414 - AY 2022-23 Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 554 140 April 2013 to June 2017 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) The Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Value added tax * - FY 2016-17 Excise & Taxation The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 GST 144 - FY 2017-18 Assistant Commissioner CGST & C, EX, Division-III, Navi Mumbai

In the name of CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Limited (Merged with CRISIL Limited, w.e.f. 1 September 2022)

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (C in lakh) Amount paid under Protest (C in lakh) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 5 - AY 2005-06 Commissioner of Income Tax [CIT] (Appeals) 36 - AY 2006-07 CIT (Appeals) 69 - AY 2008-09 Assessing Officer 58 - AY 2010-11 Assessing Officer 105 - AY 2011-12 CIT (Appeals) 21 - AY 2012-13 CIT (Appeals) 7 - AY 2013-14 CIT (Appeals) 111 - AY 2018-19 CIT (Appeals) Finance Act 1994 Service tax 87 - FY 2008-09 Assistant of Service Tax Division-III, Mumbai 10 10 FY 2016-17 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) 16 16 FY 2013-14 to The Deputy Commissioner, CGST & C. EX, FY 2016-17 Division III, Navi Mumbai Commissionerate

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under subsection 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) The whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year, as shared with us by the management have been considered by us while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Based on the information and explanations given to us and as represented by the management of the Company, the Group (as defined in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions , nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure II

Annexure II to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of CRISIL Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of CRISIL Limited (‘the Company) as at and for the year ended 31 December 2023, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the ICAI prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note issued by the

ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 December 2023, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.