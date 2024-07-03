Summary

Apar Industries Limited, founded by Late Shri. Dharmsinh D. Desai in the year 1958 is one among the established companies in India, operating in the diverse fields of electrical and metallurgical engineering offering value added products and services in Power Transmission Conductors, Petroleum Specialty Oils and Power & Telecom Cables. The Company is one among the top 3 global leaders in conductors, the 4th largest global transformer oil manufacturer, the largest domestic cable manufacturer in the renewable sector and a leading player in auto lubricants. The Company has strategic tie-ups with big global firms, such as ENI S.p.A, Italy, and CTC Global, USA. It has 4 subsidiaries as at 31st March 2022 comprising of Petroleum Specialities Pte. Ltd. Singapore (PSPL) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, Petroleum Specialities FZE, Sharjah (PSF) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of PSPL, Apar Transmission & Distribution Projects Private Limited (ATDPPL) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary and APAR Distribution & Logistics Private Limited - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.Apar Industries (AIL), formerly known as Gujarat Apar Polymers was promoted by Apar, the flagship company of the Apar Group, along with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC). The Company was incorporated on September 28th, 1989.In Nov 2000 the captive plant for co-generation of power and steam has became operational. The Ankleshwar plant which was modernised with latest know-how of M/s Goodyear Tire & Rubb

