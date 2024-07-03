Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹10,961.5
Prev. Close₹10,950.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹18,451.19
Day's High₹11,249.8
Day's Low₹10,715.3
52 Week's High₹11,160
52 Week's Low₹5,151
Book Value₹1,013
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)44,804.34
P/E53.83
EPS203.55
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.17
38.27
38.27
38.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,655.55
2,021.23
1,546.83
1,257.81
Net Worth
3,695.72
2,059.5
1,585.1
1,296.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,595.75
5,960.82
7,060.09
5,515.74
yoy growth (%)
44.2
-15.57
27.99
15.49
Raw materials
-6,656.86
-4,491.79
-5,419.36
-4,253.37
As % of sales
77.44
75.35
76.76
77.11
Employee costs
-160.16
-150.43
-160.02
-118.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
315.6
184.7
171.67
221.36
Depreciation
-86.73
-84.87
-79.15
-49.59
Tax paid
-82
-47.88
-32.69
-77.31
Working capital
322.35
187.22
-248.89
183.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.2
-15.57
27.99
15.49
Op profit growth
32.74
-18.39
16.87
-6.13
EBIT growth
43.46
-19.65
9.67
-9.36
Net profit growth
70.73
-1.55
-3.51
-20.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,045.15
14,257.84
9,287.2
6,359.51
7,377.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,045.15
14,257.84
9,287.2
6,359.51
7,377.24
Other Operating Income
107.83
78.46
29.37
28.51
48.21
Other Income
81.07
37.47
32.61
18.61
17.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CEO
Kushal N Desai
Managing Director
C N Desai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjaya Kunder
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajesh Sehgal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rishabh K Desai
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
KAUSHAL JAYSINGH SAMPAT
Independent Director
Nirupa Kiran Bhatt
Reports by Apar Industries Ltd
Summary
Apar Industries Limited, founded by Late Shri. Dharmsinh D. Desai in the year 1958 is one among the established companies in India, operating in the diverse fields of electrical and metallurgical engineering offering value added products and services in Power Transmission Conductors, Petroleum Specialty Oils and Power & Telecom Cables. The Company is one among the top 3 global leaders in conductors, the 4th largest global transformer oil manufacturer, the largest domestic cable manufacturer in the renewable sector and a leading player in auto lubricants. The Company has strategic tie-ups with big global firms, such as ENI S.p.A, Italy, and CTC Global, USA. It has 4 subsidiaries as at 31st March 2022 comprising of Petroleum Specialities Pte. Ltd. Singapore (PSPL) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, Petroleum Specialities FZE, Sharjah (PSF) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of PSPL, Apar Transmission & Distribution Projects Private Limited (ATDPPL) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary and APAR Distribution & Logistics Private Limited - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.Apar Industries (AIL), formerly known as Gujarat Apar Polymers was promoted by Apar, the flagship company of the Apar Group, along with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC). The Company was incorporated on September 28th, 1989.In Nov 2000 the captive plant for co-generation of power and steam has became operational. The Ankleshwar plant which was modernised with latest know-how of M/s Goodyear Tire & Rubb
Read More
The Apar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11154.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apar Industries Ltd is ₹44804.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Apar Industries Ltd is 53.83 and 11.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apar Industries Ltd is ₹5151 and ₹11160 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Apar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.19%, 3 Years at 142.82%, 1 Year at 86.61%, 6 Month at 26.31%, 3 Month at 14.82% and 1 Month at 7.41%.
