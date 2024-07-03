iifl-logo-icon 1
Apar Industries Ltd Share Price

11,154.15
(1.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10,961.5
  • Day's High11,249.8
  • 52 Wk High11,160
  • Prev. Close10,950.7
  • Day's Low10,715.3
  • 52 Wk Low 5,151
  • Turnover (lac)18,451.19
  • P/E53.83
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1,013
  • EPS203.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)44,804.34
  • Div. Yield0.47
View All Historical Data
Apar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

10,961.5

Prev. Close

10,950.7

Turnover(Lac.)

18,451.19

Day's High

11,249.8

Day's Low

10,715.3

52 Week's High

11,160

52 Week's Low

5,151

Book Value

1,013

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

44,804.34

P/E

53.83

EPS

203.55

Divi. Yield

0.47

Apar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 51

arrow

27 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2024

arrow

Apar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Apar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.76%

Non-Promoter- 31.37%

Institutions: 31.37%

Non-Institutions: 10.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Apar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

40.17

38.27

38.27

38.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,655.55

2,021.23

1,546.83

1,257.81

Net Worth

3,695.72

2,059.5

1,585.1

1,296.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,595.75

5,960.82

7,060.09

5,515.74

yoy growth (%)

44.2

-15.57

27.99

15.49

Raw materials

-6,656.86

-4,491.79

-5,419.36

-4,253.37

As % of sales

77.44

75.35

76.76

77.11

Employee costs

-160.16

-150.43

-160.02

-118.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

315.6

184.7

171.67

221.36

Depreciation

-86.73

-84.87

-79.15

-49.59

Tax paid

-82

-47.88

-32.69

-77.31

Working capital

322.35

187.22

-248.89

183.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.2

-15.57

27.99

15.49

Op profit growth

32.74

-18.39

16.87

-6.13

EBIT growth

43.46

-19.65

9.67

-9.36

Net profit growth

70.73

-1.55

-3.51

-20.99

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,045.15

14,257.84

9,287.2

6,359.51

7,377.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,045.15

14,257.84

9,287.2

6,359.51

7,377.24

Other Operating Income

107.83

78.46

29.37

28.51

48.21

Other Income

81.07

37.47

32.61

18.61

17.99

View Annually Results

Apar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Apar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CEO

Kushal N Desai

Managing Director

C N Desai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjaya Kunder

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajesh Sehgal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rishabh K Desai

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

KAUSHAL JAYSINGH SAMPAT

Independent Director

Nirupa Kiran Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apar Industries Ltd

Summary

Apar Industries Limited, founded by Late Shri. Dharmsinh D. Desai in the year 1958 is one among the established companies in India, operating in the diverse fields of electrical and metallurgical engineering offering value added products and services in Power Transmission Conductors, Petroleum Specialty Oils and Power & Telecom Cables. The Company is one among the top 3 global leaders in conductors, the 4th largest global transformer oil manufacturer, the largest domestic cable manufacturer in the renewable sector and a leading player in auto lubricants. The Company has strategic tie-ups with big global firms, such as ENI S.p.A, Italy, and CTC Global, USA. It has 4 subsidiaries as at 31st March 2022 comprising of Petroleum Specialities Pte. Ltd. Singapore (PSPL) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company, Petroleum Specialities FZE, Sharjah (PSF) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of PSPL, Apar Transmission & Distribution Projects Private Limited (ATDPPL) - Wholly Owned Subsidiary and APAR Distribution & Logistics Private Limited - Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.Apar Industries (AIL), formerly known as Gujarat Apar Polymers was promoted by Apar, the flagship company of the Apar Group, along with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC). The Company was incorporated on September 28th, 1989.In Nov 2000 the captive plant for co-generation of power and steam has became operational. The Ankleshwar plant which was modernised with latest know-how of M/s Goodyear Tire & Rubb
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Apar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Apar Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11154.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apar Industries Ltd is ₹44804.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apar Industries Ltd is 53.83 and 11.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apar Industries Ltd is ₹5151 and ₹11160 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Apar Industries Ltd?

Apar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 94.19%, 3 Years at 142.82%, 1 Year at 86.61%, 6 Month at 26.31%, 3 Month at 14.82% and 1 Month at 7.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.77 %
Institutions - 31.38 %
Public - 10.86 %

