|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|-
|51
|510
|Final
|Recommended Dividend @ Rs. 51 /- ( 510 %) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid on the equity share capital of Rs. 401,683,150/- (40,168,315 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each) for the financial year 2023-24.
