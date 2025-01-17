Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
45.89
-14.38
28.24
20.41
Op profit growth
30.7
-11.9
16.74
-2.21
EBIT growth
40.13
-13.28
9.45
-6.44
Net profit growth
59.95
18.75
-6.62
-18.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.87
6.56
6.37
7
EBIT margin
5.17
5.38
5.32
6.23
Net profit margin
2.75
2.51
1.81
2.48
RoCE
24.7
20.57
25.57
24.84
RoNW
4.12
3.12
2.97
3.37
RoA
3.28
2.39
2.17
2.47
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
67.08
41.94
35.31
37.82
Dividend per share
15
9.5
9.5
9.5
Cash EPS
41.51
17.52
12.55
23.22
Book value per share
448.2
365.7
304.8
289.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.69
11.3
8.14
19.13
P/CEPS
15.66
27.05
22.92
31.15
P/B
1.45
1.29
0.94
2.49
EV/EBIDTA
4.44
4.37
2.67
6.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
25.11
Tax payout
-24.94
-22.93
-20.22
-35.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
85.99
107.39
88.85
93.74
Inventory days
72.47
82.68
62.21
69.18
Creditor days
-48.4
-64.77
-47.91
-84.01
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.43
-2.53
-1.74
-2.59
Net debt / equity
0.05
0.07
0.16
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
0.16
0.24
0.41
0.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-77.33
-75.14
-77.07
-77.25
Employee costs
-1.85
-2.51
-2.26
-2.16
Other costs
-14.93
-15.78
-14.28
-13.57
