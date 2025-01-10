Apar Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
40.17
38.27
38.27
38.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,655.55
2,021.23
1,546.83
1,257.81
Net Worth
3,695.72
2,059.5
1,585.1
1,296.08
Minority Interest
Debt
421.13
324.95
292.92
246.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
41.89
41.85
67.11
40.78
Total Liabilities
4,158.74
2,426.3
1,945.13
1,582.99
Fixed Assets
1,165.81
892.48
769.4
761.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.95
55.57
31.67
61.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
40.75
19.9
14.6
20.47
Networking Capital
2,321.57
1,019.39
873.55
540.17
Inventories
2,642.66
2,460.75
1,991.55
1,479.01
Inventory Days
84.56
90.56
Sundry Debtors
3,726.05
2,987.44
2,423.31
1,791.49
Debtor Days
102.9
109.69
Other Current Assets
825.1
769.65
684.54
362.85
Sundry Creditors
-807.78
-714.49
-1,248.96
-923.27
Creditor Days
53.03
56.53
Other Current Liabilities
-4,064.46
-4,483.96
-2,976.88
-2,169.91
Cash
620.66
438.96
255.9
198.85
Total Assets
4,158.74
2,426.3
1,945.13
1,582.99
