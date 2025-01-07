iifl-logo-icon 1
Apar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11,670
(4.62%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,595.75

5,960.82

7,060.09

5,515.74

yoy growth (%)

44.2

-15.57

27.99

15.49

Raw materials

-6,656.86

-4,491.79

-5,419.36

-4,253.37

As % of sales

77.44

75.35

76.76

77.11

Employee costs

-160.16

-150.43

-160.02

-118.77

As % of sales

1.86

2.52

2.26

2.15

Other costs

-1,278.69

-941.91

-1,019.1

-748.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.87

15.8

14.43

13.57

Operating profit

500.04

376.69

461.61

394.96

OPM

5.81

6.31

6.53

7.16

Depreciation

-86.73

-84.87

-79.15

-49.59

Interest expense

-134.8

-129.24

-219.08

-134.93

Other income

37.09

22.12

8.29

10.92

Profit before tax

315.6

184.7

171.67

221.36

Taxes

-82

-47.88

-32.69

-77.31

Tax rate

-25.98

-25.92

-19.04

-34.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

233.6

136.82

138.98

144.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

233.6

136.82

138.98

144.04

yoy growth (%)

70.73

-1.55

-3.51

-20.99

NPM

2.71

2.29

1.96

2.61

