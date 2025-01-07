Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,595.75
5,960.82
7,060.09
5,515.74
yoy growth (%)
44.2
-15.57
27.99
15.49
Raw materials
-6,656.86
-4,491.79
-5,419.36
-4,253.37
As % of sales
77.44
75.35
76.76
77.11
Employee costs
-160.16
-150.43
-160.02
-118.77
As % of sales
1.86
2.52
2.26
2.15
Other costs
-1,278.69
-941.91
-1,019.1
-748.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.87
15.8
14.43
13.57
Operating profit
500.04
376.69
461.61
394.96
OPM
5.81
6.31
6.53
7.16
Depreciation
-86.73
-84.87
-79.15
-49.59
Interest expense
-134.8
-129.24
-219.08
-134.93
Other income
37.09
22.12
8.29
10.92
Profit before tax
315.6
184.7
171.67
221.36
Taxes
-82
-47.88
-32.69
-77.31
Tax rate
-25.98
-25.92
-19.04
-34.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
233.6
136.82
138.98
144.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
233.6
136.82
138.98
144.04
yoy growth (%)
70.73
-1.55
-3.51
-20.99
NPM
2.71
2.29
1.96
2.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.