Apar Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
11,625.79
10,216.1
6,286.73
4,462.34
5,603.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11,625.79
10,216.1
6,286.73
4,462.34
5,603.07
Other Operating Income
85.29
47.47
20.81
26.22
44.19
Other Income
53.62
26.79
25.41
12.78
7.3
Total Income
11,764.7
10,290.36
6,332.95
4,501.34
5,654.56
Total Expenditure
10,610.74
9,460.53
5,935.02
4,173.86
5,277.64
PBIDT
1,153.96
829.83
397.93
327.48
376.92
Interest
285.5
226.41
94.86
113.63
176.03
PBDT
868.46
603.42
303.07
213.85
200.89
Depreciation
84.24
77.06
73.02
69.38
64.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
199.56
137.9
57.14
31.18
37.39
Deferred Tax
-4.22
-6.53
-1.16
0.41
-12.37
Reported Profit After Tax
588.88
394.99
174.07
112.88
111.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
588.88
394.99
174.13
112.88
111.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
588.88
394.99
174.13
112.88
111.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
153.25
103.21
45.49
29.5
29.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
40.17
38.27
38.27
38.27
38.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.92
8.12
6.32
7.33
6.72
PBDTM(%)
7.47
5.9
4.82
4.79
3.58
PATM(%)
5.06
3.86
2.76
2.52
1.99
