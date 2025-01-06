iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11,154.15
(1.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apar Industries Ltd

Apar Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

315.6

184.7

171.67

221.36

Depreciation

-86.73

-84.87

-79.15

-49.59

Tax paid

-82

-47.88

-32.69

-77.31

Working capital

322.35

187.22

-248.89

183.12

Other operating items

Operating

469.22

239.17

-189.06

277.58

Capital expenditure

75.24

71.74

324.2

121.68

Free cash flow

544.46

310.92

135.14

399.26

Equity raised

2,571.04

2,171.68

1,893

1,783.37

Investing

-30

61.39

0

-118.56

Financing

114.39

28.22

130.82

284.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

36.35

Net in cash

3,199.89

2,572.21

2,158.96

2,384.88

Apar Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Apar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.