Apar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
315.6
184.7
171.67
221.36
Depreciation
-86.73
-84.87
-79.15
-49.59
Tax paid
-82
-47.88
-32.69
-77.31
Working capital
322.35
187.22
-248.89
183.12
Other operating items
Operating
469.22
239.17
-189.06
277.58
Capital expenditure
75.24
71.74
324.2
121.68
Free cash flow
544.46
310.92
135.14
399.26
Equity raised
2,571.04
2,171.68
1,893
1,783.37
Investing
-30
61.39
0
-118.56
Financing
114.39
28.22
130.82
284.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
36.35
Net in cash
3,199.89
2,572.21
2,158.96
2,384.88
