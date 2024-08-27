|Purpose
|Submission of publication of advertisement regarding 35th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of APAR Industries Limited (The Company) in the newspapers (Pre-dispatch). Summary of Proceedings of the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of APAR Industries Limited (the Company) held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Declaration of E-Voting Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of APAR Industries Limited (the Company) held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC). Declaration of E-Voting Results of the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders of APAR Industries Limited (the Company) held on Tuesday, August 27, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
