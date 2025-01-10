TO THE MEMBERS OF APAR INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Apar Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, the net profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1. Litigations, Provisions and Contingent Liabilities To address this key audit matter, our procedures included: There are several litigations pending before various forums by and against the Company. These also include matters under various statutes and involves significant management judgement and estimates on the possible outcome of the litigations and consequent provisioning thereof or disclosure as contingent liabilities. • Obtaining from the management details of matters under dispute including ongoing and completed tax assessments, demands and other litigations. We identified this as a key matter as the estimate of these amounts involves a significant degree of management judgement and high estimation uncertainty. • Evaluation and testing of the design of internal controls followed by the Company relating to litigations, open tax positions for direct and indirect taxes and other matters and process followed to decide provisioning for the said liabilities or disclosure as Contingent Liabilities. (Refer Note 51 to the Standalone Financial Statements) • Discussing with Companys legal team and taxation team for sufficient understanding of on-going and potential legal matters impacting the Company and the possible outcomes for the same. • We also involved our firms internal experts to evaluate the managements underlying judgements in making their estimates with regard to such matters. 2. IT systems and controls over financial reporting. In view of the significance of the matter, we applied the following audit procedures among others, to obtain sufficient and appropriate audit evidence: We identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Company because its financial accounting and reporting systems are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes, specifically with respect to revenue and raw material consumption. The inter division reconciliation is not automated and continues to be manual. Also, due to large transaction volumes and the increasing challenge to protect the integrity of the Companys systems and data, cyber security has become more significant. • Assessed the complexity of the IT environment through discussion with the IT team and identified IT applications that are relevant to our audit. Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations, IT application controls and interfaces between IT applications are required to be designed to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting. • Evaluated the operating effectiveness of IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations. • Performed inquiry procedures with the IT team of the Company in respect of the overall security architecture and any key threats addressed by the Company in the current year. • Evaluated the operating effectiveness of IT application controls in the key processes impacting financial reporting of the Company. • Assessed the operating effectiveness of controls relating to data transmission through the different IT systems to the financial reporting systems. • Checked the interunit balances and their reconciliation across the divisions at year end and ensured that the inter unit balances are zero at the year end.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statement and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the Other Information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to that Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements, Consolidated Financial Statements, and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Management and the Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Eval uate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements — Refer Note 51 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, (Refer Note No. 56(v)) no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, (Refer Note No. 56(vi)) no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii. Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of F.Y 2022-2023 is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of Dividend.

As stated in Note no. 19 to the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit logs) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software. Further, during the course of our audit

we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For C N K & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No. 101961W/W-100036 Himanshu Kishnadwala Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.037391 Date: 14th May 2024 UDIN: 24037391BKBOIA1479

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a plan to undertake physical verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner such that the entire Property, Plant and Equipment is covered over a period of three years. In accordance with the said plan, the Company has, during the year, verified the Property, Plant and Equipment of two of its divisions. In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on such verification, which were not material, have appropriately been dealt with in the books of account.

(c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deeds provided to us, the title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-to-use assets) and intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) As disclosed in note no. 56(i) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company does not have any proceedings initiated or pending against it for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory (except goods in transit) has been physically verified by the Management at the end of the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. Considering the size of the Company and nature of its operations, the coverage and procedures are adequate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory did not exceed 10% or more for each class of inventory and the same have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The Company has working capital limits sanctioned from banks exceeding H5 crores, on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company are broadly in agreement with the books of account and no material unreconciled discrepancies have been observed. Refer Note No. 25(ii) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

(iii) (a) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties:

(A) During the year, the Company has made investment in a subsidiary and an associate and has given corporate guarantee on behalf of its subsidiary Company which are mentioned below:

Particulars Aggregate amount during the year (H In crores) Balance outstanding as at March 31, 2024 (H In crores) Investment in Subsidiary 0.42 1.69 Investment in Associate 3.79 7.99 Corporate Guarantee on behalf of a subsidiary 123.68* 719.37

*Corporate guarantee renewed during the year

(B) The Company has granted loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, the details are mentioned below;

Particulars Aggregate amount during the year (H In crores) Balance outstanding as at March 31, 2024 (H In crores) Loan to employees 3.07 3.43

Apart from the above the Company has not given any loan to any Company, Firm, LLP or other parties

(b) In our opinion, the investments made, guarantees given and the terms and conditions of the loans provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and receipt of the same are regular.

(d) In respect of the loans granted by the Company, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There are no loans that have fallen due during the year which have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the

Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended and prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of these accounts and records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) In our opinion, the Company has been generally regular

in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues to the extent applicable to the Company, in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) On the basis of our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the particulars of statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute are as under:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amounts (H in Crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum from where the dispute is pending The Central Sales Tax Act 1956 Value Added Tax/Sales Tax/Central Sales Tax/ Entry Tax 0.32 1998-99, 2001-02 to 2004-05 & 2011-12 Comm. Tax Officer 0.06 2011-12 & 2012-13 Dy. Comm. (appeal) 0.13 2016-17 & 2017-18 Joint comm.(appeal) 0.16 2013-14,2017-18 Addl. Commissioner 5.44 2002-03, 2004-05, 2006-07, 2011-12 to 2013-14 Commissioner 0.62 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10 Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty (Including interest and penalty thereon) 0.01 2004-05 to 2006-07 Comm. (Appeals) 2.38 2007-12 to 2012-17 Tribunals 0.02 2017-18 Comm. (Appeals) Goods & Service Tax Act,2017 Goods and Service Tax 1.18 2019-20 Comm. (Appeals) 0.01 2017-18 Comm. (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax) Service Tax 0.60 2005-2008 Comm. (Appeals) Customs Act,1962 Custom Duty 0.86 1999-1999 Tribunal 0.72 1999-2006 High Court Income Tax Act Income Tax 35.50 2015-16 to 2021-22 Comm. Of Income Tax Appeals

(viii) As disclosed in note no. 56(vii) of the Standalone Financial Statements, there are no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) On the basis of examination of records and according to the information and explanation given to us:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As disclosed in note no. 56(viii) of the Standalone Financial Statements, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) On an examination of records of the Company, we report that the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) We report that the Company has not utilised funds raised on short-term basis for long-term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(b) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made private placement of equity shares to Qualified Institutional Buyers during the year in compliance with the requirements of Section 42 of the Act. The total money raised has been utilised till March 31, 2024 (also refer note no. 55 to the Standalone Financial Statements). Apart from the above, the Company has not made any private placement of shares or fully, partly or optionally convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) There are no instances of fraud by the Company or on the Company noticed or reported during the year except an instance of fraud of approx. H8.14 crores by an employee by misuse of his authority.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xiii) The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and therefore, clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and

(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company for the year under audit.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the Audit Report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Except for an unspent amount of H0.05 crores in respect of ongoing projects, which has since been transferred to a special account in compliance with provisions of section 135(6), the Company has spent the amounts required

to be spent in terms of provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

[Referred to in paragraph 2 f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Apar Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies

Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in

conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.