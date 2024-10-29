iifl-logo-icon 1
Apar Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Apar Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting of APAR Industries Limited held on October 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of APAR Industries Limited is Scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter-alia to consider / approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis for the First Quarter and Three Months period ended June 30 2024 of the Current Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting of APAR Industries Limited dated July 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
Board Meeting14 May 202430 Apr 2024
Audited Results & Final Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 20248 Jan 2024
APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis for the Third Quarter and Nine Months period ended December 31 2023 of the current financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of APAR Industries Limited held on January 30, 2024. Intimation about proposed Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

