|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting of APAR Industries Limited held on October 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of APAR Industries Limited is Scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter-alia to consider / approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis for the First Quarter and Three Months period ended June 30 2024 of the Current Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting of APAR Industries Limited dated July 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Audited Results & Final Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis for the Third Quarter and Nine Months period ended December 31 2023 of the current financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of APAR Industries Limited held on January 30, 2024. Intimation about proposed Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.