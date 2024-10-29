Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 of the current financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting of APAR Industries Limited held on October 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

APAR INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of APAR Industries Limited is Scheduled to be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter-alia to consider / approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone as well as on Consolidated basis for the First Quarter and Three Months period ended June 30 2024 of the Current Financial Year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting of APAR Industries Limited dated July 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Audited Results & Final Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting dated May 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 8 Jan 2024