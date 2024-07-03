Summary

Dabur India Ltd is one of the leading FMCG Companies in India and a global leader in Ayurveda with a portfolio of over 250 Herbal and Ayurvedic products. The Company operate in key consumer products categories like Hair Care, Oral Care, Health Care, Skin Care, Home Care and Foods. Their FMCG portfolio includes five flagship brands with distinct brand identities, Dabur as the master brand for natural healthcare products, Vatika for premium personal care, Hajmola for digestives, Real for fruit juices and beverages and Fem for fairness bleaches and skin care products.The Company operates through three Strategic Business Units, Consumer Care Division (CCD), International Business Division (IBD) and Consumer Health Division (CHD). Their CCD business is divided into four key portfolios: healthcare, personal care, home care and foods. Their CHD business offers a range of healthcare products. Their IBD business includes brands, such as Dabur Amla and Vatika.The company has 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across the globe. Of these, 12 production facilities are located in India with key manufacturing locations being Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Pantnagar (Uttaranchal) besides seven factories located at Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu, Silvassa, Alwar, Katni, Narendrapur, Pithampur and Nasik. The Foods business is serviced by manufacturing facilities at Newai (Rajasthan) and Siliguri (West Bengal). Outside India, the company has manufacturing facilities in Dubai, S

Read More