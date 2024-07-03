SectorFMCG
Open₹522.3
Prev. Close₹524.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,529.57
Day's High₹522.5
Day's Low₹501.1
52 Week's High₹672
52 Week's Low₹489.2
Book Value₹43.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89,599.39
P/E64.34
EPS8.16
Divi. Yield1.05
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.Read More
This is in the wake of an ongoing review by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence related to Dabur's tax compliance.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.Read More
The facility is expected to generate direct employment for around 250 people, with thousands of additional indirect job opportunities created in the region.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
177.2
177.18
176.79
176.74
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,738.17
6,109.7
5,687.08
5,214.48
Net Worth
6,915.37
6,286.88
5,863.87
5,391.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8,179.5
7,184.73
6,309.8
5,592.29
yoy growth (%)
13.84
13.86
12.83
5.7
Raw materials
-4,377.21
-3,696.82
-3,244.7
-2,902.69
As % of sales
53.51
51.45
51.42
51.9
Employee costs
-678.71
-655.82
-578.26
-461.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1,896.31
1,683.31
1,508.47
1,387.67
Depreciation
-160.39
-143.4
-129.93
-102.5
Tax paid
-463.38
-301.42
-238.12
-301.08
Working capital
-585.04
-63.94
470.1
171.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.84
13.86
12.83
5.7
Op profit growth
11.19
12.92
12.36
10.56
EBIT growth
13.14
10.78
8.38
7.55
Net profit growth
3.69
18.07
9.16
7.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,404.01
11,529.89
10,888.68
9,561.65
8,703.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,404.01
11,529.89
10,888.68
9,561.65
8,703.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
482.41
445.39
393.16
325.29
305.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,406.25
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.2
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.7
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,834.1
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,116.65
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Mohit Malhotra
Vice Chairman
Saket Burman
Non Executive Director
Amit Burman
Non Executive Director
Aditya Chand Burman
Whole-time Director
P D Narang
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mohit Burman
Independent Non Exe. Director
P N Vijay
Independent Non Exe. Director
R C Bhargava
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Narayan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Dua
Independent Non Exe. Director
Falguni Nayar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajit Mohan Sharan
Lead Independent Director
Mukesh Butani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajiv Mehrishi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Satyavati Berera
Independent Director
Romesh Sobti
Independent Director
Ravi Kapoor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dabur India Ltd
Summary
Dabur India Ltd is one of the leading FMCG Companies in India and a global leader in Ayurveda with a portfolio of over 250 Herbal and Ayurvedic products. The Company operate in key consumer products categories like Hair Care, Oral Care, Health Care, Skin Care, Home Care and Foods. Their FMCG portfolio includes five flagship brands with distinct brand identities, Dabur as the master brand for natural healthcare products, Vatika for premium personal care, Hajmola for digestives, Real for fruit juices and beverages and Fem for fairness bleaches and skin care products.The Company operates through three Strategic Business Units, Consumer Care Division (CCD), International Business Division (IBD) and Consumer Health Division (CHD). Their CCD business is divided into four key portfolios: healthcare, personal care, home care and foods. Their CHD business offers a range of healthcare products. Their IBD business includes brands, such as Dabur Amla and Vatika.The company has 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across the globe. Of these, 12 production facilities are located in India with key manufacturing locations being Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Pantnagar (Uttaranchal) besides seven factories located at Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu, Silvassa, Alwar, Katni, Narendrapur, Pithampur and Nasik. The Foods business is serviced by manufacturing facilities at Newai (Rajasthan) and Siliguri (West Bengal). Outside India, the company has manufacturing facilities in Dubai, S
Read More
The Dabur India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹505.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dabur India Ltd is ₹89599.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dabur India Ltd is 64.34 and 12.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dabur India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dabur India Ltd is ₹489.2 and ₹672 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dabur India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.87%, 3 Years at -3.34%, 1 Year at -4.75%, 6 Month at -13.91%, 3 Month at -9.53% and 1 Month at 0.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.