Dabur India Ltd Share Price

505.55
(-3.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open522.3
  • Day's High522.5
  • 52 Wk High672
  • Prev. Close524.9
  • Day's Low501.1
  • 52 Wk Low 489.2
  • Turnover (lac)7,529.57
  • P/E64.34
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value43.16
  • EPS8.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)89,599.39
  • Div. Yield1.05
View All Historical Data
  • Open629.95
  • Day's High634.65
  • Spot630.85
  • Prev. Close633.05
  • Day's Low624.1
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot1,250
  • OI(Chg %)-3,20,000 (-12.99%)
  • Roll Over%5.14
  • Roll Cost1.45
  • Traded Vol.27,81,250 (-74.48%)
Dabur India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

522.3

Prev. Close

524.9

Turnover(Lac.)

7,529.57

Day's High

522.5

Day's Low

501.1

52 Week's High

672

52 Week's Low

489.2

Book Value

43.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89,599.39

P/E

64.34

EPS

8.16

Divi. Yield

1.05

Dabur India Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.75

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

Dabur India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Dabur India Receives ₹320.6 Crore Tax Demand, Excludes Penalty

26 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

This is in the wake of an ongoing review by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence related to Dabur's tax compliance.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Dabur to Launch ₹400 Crore Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu

22 Aug 2024|04:33 PM

The facility is expected to generate direct employment for around 250 people, with thousands of additional indirect job opportunities created in the region.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Dabur India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.07%

Foreign: 0.06%

Indian: 66.18%

Non-Promoter- 28.71%

Institutions: 28.71%

Non-Institutions: 5.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dabur India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

177.2

177.18

176.79

176.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,738.17

6,109.7

5,687.08

5,214.48

Net Worth

6,915.37

6,286.88

5,863.87

5,391.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

8,179.5

7,184.73

6,309.8

5,592.29

yoy growth (%)

13.84

13.86

12.83

5.7

Raw materials

-4,377.21

-3,696.82

-3,244.7

-2,902.69

As % of sales

53.51

51.45

51.42

51.9

Employee costs

-678.71

-655.82

-578.26

-461.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1,896.31

1,683.31

1,508.47

1,387.67

Depreciation

-160.39

-143.4

-129.93

-102.5

Tax paid

-463.38

-301.42

-238.12

-301.08

Working capital

-585.04

-63.94

470.1

171.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.84

13.86

12.83

5.7

Op profit growth

11.19

12.92

12.36

10.56

EBIT growth

13.14

10.78

8.38

7.55

Net profit growth

3.69

18.07

9.16

7.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,404.01

11,529.89

10,888.68

9,561.65

8,703.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,404.01

11,529.89

10,888.68

9,561.65

8,703.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

482.41

445.39

393.16

325.29

305.29

Dabur India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,406.25

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.2

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.7

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,834.1

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,116.65

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dabur India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Mohit Malhotra

Vice Chairman

Saket Burman

Non Executive Director

Amit Burman

Non Executive Director

Aditya Chand Burman

Whole-time Director

P D Narang

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mohit Burman

Independent Non Exe. Director

P N Vijay

Independent Non Exe. Director

R C Bhargava

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Narayan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Dua

Independent Non Exe. Director

Falguni Nayar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajit Mohan Sharan

Lead Independent Director

Mukesh Butani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajiv Mehrishi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Satyavati Berera

Independent Director

Romesh Sobti

Independent Director

Ravi Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dabur India Ltd

Summary

Dabur India Ltd is one of the leading FMCG Companies in India and a global leader in Ayurveda with a portfolio of over 250 Herbal and Ayurvedic products. The Company operate in key consumer products categories like Hair Care, Oral Care, Health Care, Skin Care, Home Care and Foods. Their FMCG portfolio includes five flagship brands with distinct brand identities, Dabur as the master brand for natural healthcare products, Vatika for premium personal care, Hajmola for digestives, Real for fruit juices and beverages and Fem for fairness bleaches and skin care products.The Company operates through three Strategic Business Units, Consumer Care Division (CCD), International Business Division (IBD) and Consumer Health Division (CHD). Their CCD business is divided into four key portfolios: healthcare, personal care, home care and foods. Their CHD business offers a range of healthcare products. Their IBD business includes brands, such as Dabur Amla and Vatika.The company has 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across the globe. Of these, 12 production facilities are located in India with key manufacturing locations being Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Pantnagar (Uttaranchal) besides seven factories located at Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu, Silvassa, Alwar, Katni, Narendrapur, Pithampur and Nasik. The Foods business is serviced by manufacturing facilities at Newai (Rajasthan) and Siliguri (West Bengal). Outside India, the company has manufacturing facilities in Dubai, S
Company FAQs

What is the Dabur India Ltd share price today?

The Dabur India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹505.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dabur India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dabur India Ltd is ₹89599.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dabur India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dabur India Ltd is 64.34 and 12.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dabur India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dabur India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dabur India Ltd is ₹489.2 and ₹672 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dabur India Ltd?

Dabur India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.87%, 3 Years at -3.34%, 1 Year at -4.75%, 6 Month at -13.91%, 3 Month at -9.53% and 1 Month at 0.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dabur India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dabur India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.25 %
Institutions - 28.71 %
Public - 5.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Dabur India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

