Dabur India Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,404.01
11,529.89
10,888.68
9,561.65
8,703.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,404.01
11,529.89
10,888.68
9,561.65
8,703.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
482.41
445.39
393.16
325.29
305.29
Total Income
12,886.42
11,975.28
11,281.84
9,886.94
9,008.88
Total Expenditure
10,004.29
9,367.4
8,721.67
7,559.98
7,011.25
PBIDT
2,882.13
2,607.88
2,560.17
2,326.96
1,997.63
Interest
124.18
78.24
38.6
30.81
49.54
PBDT
2,757.95
2,529.64
2,521.57
2,296.15
1,948.09
Depreciation
399.21
310.96
252.89
240.13
220.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
539.53
481.63
442.17
363.04
465.42
Deferred Tax
7.9
35.72
84.21
-1.97
-185.7
Reported Profit After Tax
1,811.31
1,701.33
1,742.3
1,694.95
1,447.92
Minority Interest After NP
-31.37
-5.82
3.08
1.65
2.96
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,842.68
1,707.15
1,739.22
1,693.3
1,444.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-65.28
0
-73.06
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,842.68
1,707.15
1,804.5
1,693.3
1,518.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.4
9.64
9.84
9.58
8.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
550
520
520
475
300
Equity
177.2
177.18
176.79
176.74
176.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.23
22.61
23.51
24.33
22.95
PBDTM(%)
22.23
21.93
23.15
24.01
22.38
PATM(%)
14.6
14.75
16
17.72
16.63
