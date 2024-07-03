iifl-logo-icon 1
Dabur India Ltd Annually Results

522.05
(1.62%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:09:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,404.01

11,529.89

10,888.68

9,561.65

8,703.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,404.01

11,529.89

10,888.68

9,561.65

8,703.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

482.41

445.39

393.16

325.29

305.29

Total Income

12,886.42

11,975.28

11,281.84

9,886.94

9,008.88

Total Expenditure

10,004.29

9,367.4

8,721.67

7,559.98

7,011.25

PBIDT

2,882.13

2,607.88

2,560.17

2,326.96

1,997.63

Interest

124.18

78.24

38.6

30.81

49.54

PBDT

2,757.95

2,529.64

2,521.57

2,296.15

1,948.09

Depreciation

399.21

310.96

252.89

240.13

220.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

539.53

481.63

442.17

363.04

465.42

Deferred Tax

7.9

35.72

84.21

-1.97

-185.7

Reported Profit After Tax

1,811.31

1,701.33

1,742.3

1,694.95

1,447.92

Minority Interest After NP

-31.37

-5.82

3.08

1.65

2.96

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,842.68

1,707.15

1,739.22

1,693.3

1,444.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-65.28

0

-73.06

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,842.68

1,707.15

1,804.5

1,693.3

1,518.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.4

9.64

9.84

9.58

8.18

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

550

520

520

475

300

Equity

177.2

177.18

176.79

176.74

176.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.23

22.61

23.51

24.33

22.95

PBDTM(%)

22.23

21.93

23.15

24.01

22.38

PATM(%)

14.6

14.75

16

17.72

16.63

Dabur India: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Read More
Dabur India Receives ₹320.6 Crore Tax Demand, Excludes Penalty

Dabur India Receives ₹320.6 Crore Tax Demand, Excludes Penalty

26 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

This is in the wake of an ongoing review by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence related to Dabur's tax compliance.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Read More
Dabur to Launch ₹400 Crore Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu

Dabur to Launch ₹400 Crore Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu

22 Aug 2024|04:33 PM

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Aug 2024|04:33 PM

The facility is expected to generate direct employment for around 250 people, with thousands of additional indirect job opportunities created in the region.

Read More

