Dabur India Ltd Balance Sheet

517.9
(-0.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

177.2

177.18

176.79

176.74

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,738.17

6,109.7

5,687.08

5,214.48

Net Worth

6,915.37

6,286.88

5,863.87

5,391.22

Minority Interest

Debt

775.96

615.46

560.18

179.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

192.36

177

148.36

131.5

Total Liabilities

7,883.69

7,079.34

6,572.41

5,702.59

Fixed Assets

2,062.43

1,771.4

1,527.48

1,312.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

6,148.47

5,475.05

5,007.08

3,573.9

Deferred Tax Asset Net

91.86

100.24

78.32

148.95

Networking Capital

-490.18

-300.75

-176.65

-167.07

Inventories

1,149.88

1,223.77

1,237.96

1,114.16

Inventory Days

55.24

56.6

Sundry Debtors

719.21

561.18

454.55

281.24

Debtor Days

20.28

14.28

Other Current Assets

381.71

287.64

228.75

370.6

Sundry Creditors

-2,117.02

-1,864.58

-1,616.74

-1,501.38

Creditor Days

72.14

76.27

Other Current Liabilities

-623.96

-508.76

-481.17

-431.69

Cash

71.11

33.4

136.18

834.74

Total Assets

7,883.69

7,079.34

6,572.41

5,702.59

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

26 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

This is in the wake of an ongoing review by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence related to Dabur's tax compliance.

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

22 Aug 2024|04:33 PM

The facility is expected to generate direct employment for around 250 people, with thousands of additional indirect job opportunities created in the region.

