|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.87
10.09
12.46
1.42
Op profit growth
12.53
11.73
10.81
7.19
EBIT growth
14.66
11.22
6.61
5.78
Net profit growth
2.71
17.18
6.68
6.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.69
20.94
20.63
20.94
EBIT margin
21.98
21.83
21.61
22.8
Net profit margin
15.97
17.7
16.63
17.53
RoCE
26.65
26.65
26.61
27.58
RoNW
5.41
5.93
5.86
6.41
RoA
4.84
5.4
5.12
5.3
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.86
9.59
8.19
7.71
Dividend per share
5.2
4.75
3
6.25
Cash EPS
8.4
8.22
6.92
6.76
Book value per share
47.4
43.35
37.38
32.39
Valuation ratios
P/E
54.41
56.38
54.97
42.41
P/CEPS
63.81
65.76
64.97
48.31
P/B
11.31
12.47
12.04
10.09
EV/EBIDTA
36
40.69
37.79
30.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
18.26
20.64
97.54
Tax payout
-22.34
-17.55
-15.3
-19.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
20.24
26.25
31.94
32.05
Inventory days
61.1
59.43
55.38
55.84
Creditor days
-84.38
-83.02
-77.41
-82.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-62.02
-67.76
-37.89
-33.18
Net debt / equity
0.05
-0.1
-0.04
0.11
Net debt / op. profit
0.2
-0.4
-0.16
0.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.79
-50.08
-49.98
-49.46
Employee costs
-9.91
-10.8
-10.91
-10.26
Other costs
-17.58
-18.16
-18.46
-19.31
