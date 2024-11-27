Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 24 Sep 2024

Board meeting scheduled on 30/10/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ending on 30th September 2024 and to consider declaration of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

Appointment of Mr. Ravi Kapoor as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 25.06.2024 till 24.06.2029.

Board meeting scheduled on 01/08/2024 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending on 30th June 2024. Change in Compliance Officer.

Board meeting scheduled on 02/05/2024 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of final dividend. Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e, 275%) for the FY 2023-24 for approval of members of the Company in the ensuing AGM. Appointment of Ms. Isha Lamba, Head-Investor Relations and M&A, in the Senior Management of the Company, w.e.f. 02.05.2024.

Appointment of Independent Director

