Dabur India Ltd Board Meeting

515.5
(0.59%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Dabur India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202424 Sep 2024
DABUR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ending on 30th September 2024 and to consider declaration of interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Unaudited Financial and Segment wise results of the Company (Consolidated as well as Standalone), for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Reports thereon (Consolidated as well as Standalone) and the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at the half year ended September 30, 2024 (Consolidated as well as standalone) in Compliance with Regulations 30, 33 and 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20249 Aug 2024
Appointment of Mr. Ravi Kapoor as Non-Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 25.06.2024 till 24.06.2029.
Board Meeting1 Aug 202428 Jun 2024
DABUR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ending on 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial and Segment wise results of the Company (Consolidated as well as Standalone), for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon in compliance with Regulations 30, 33 and 52(4) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Change in Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20241 Apr 2024
DABUR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of final dividend if any for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e, 275%) for the FY 2023-24 for approval of members of the Company in the ensuing AGM pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Financial and Segment wise Results of the Company (Consolidated as well as Standalone) for the year ended on 31.03.2024, Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31.03.2024 and Statement of assets and liabilities as at the date (Consolidated as well as Standalone) along with the Auditors Report thereon (Consolidated as well as Standalone) thereon in compliance with Regulations, 30, 33 and 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e, 275%) for the FY 2023-24 for approval of members of the Company in the ensuing AGM pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Appointment of Ms. Isha Lamba, Head-Investor Relations and M&A, in the Senior Management of the Company, w.e.f. 02.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Appointment of Independent Director
Board Meeting31 Jan 202427 Dec 2023
DABUR INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter/nine months ending on 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial and Segment wise results of the Company (Consolidated as well as standalone), for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Reports thereon in compliance with Regulations 30, 33 and 52(4) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Unaudited Financial and Segment wise Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Reports thereon in compliance with Regulations 30, 33 and 52(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Dabur India: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Dabur India Receives ₹320.6 Crore Tax Demand, Excludes Penalty

Dabur India Receives ₹320.6 Crore Tax Demand, Excludes Penalty

26 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

This is in the wake of an ongoing review by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence related to Dabur's tax compliance.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Dabur to Launch ₹400 Crore Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu

Dabur to Launch ₹400 Crore Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu

22 Aug 2024|04:33 PM

The facility is expected to generate direct employment for around 250 people, with thousands of additional indirect job opportunities created in the region.

