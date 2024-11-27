Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e., 275%) for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has vide its letter datedOctober 16, 2024 already informed to Stock Exchanges regarding the Record Date of November 08, 2024, fixed for ascertaining the name of the Members/Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25