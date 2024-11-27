iifl-logo-icon 1
Dabur India Ltd Dividend

522.4
(1.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Dabur India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Oct 20248 Nov 20248 Nov 20242.75275Interim
Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today have declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e., 275%) for the financial year 2024-25. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has vide its letter datedOctober 16, 2024 already informed to Stock Exchanges regarding the Record Date of November 08, 2024, fixed for ascertaining the name of the Members/Beneficial Owners entitled to receive the Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25
Dividend2 May 202419 Jul 2024-2.75275Final
Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 2.75 per equity share having face value of Re. 1/- each (i.e, 275%) for the FY 2023-24 for approval of members of the Company in the ensuing AGM pursuant to Regulations 30 and 43 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Dabur India: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 27th November 2024

27 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Dabur, Siemens, GE Vernova, etc.

Dabur India Receives ₹320.6 Crore Tax Demand, Excludes Penalty

Dabur India Receives ₹320.6 Crore Tax Demand, Excludes Penalty

26 Nov 2024|08:42 PM

This is in the wake of an ongoing review by the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence related to Dabur's tax compliance.

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 3rd October 2024

3 Oct 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Suzlon Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Coal India, etc.

Dabur to Launch ₹400 Crore Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu

Dabur to Launch ₹400 Crore Manufacturing Unit in Tamil Nadu

22 Aug 2024|04:33 PM

The facility is expected to generate direct employment for around 250 people, with thousands of additional indirect job opportunities created in the region.

