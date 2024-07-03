Dabur India Ltd Summary

Dabur India Ltd is one of the leading FMCG Companies in India and a global leader in Ayurveda with a portfolio of over 250 Herbal and Ayurvedic products. The Company operate in key consumer products categories like Hair Care, Oral Care, Health Care, Skin Care, Home Care and Foods. Their FMCG portfolio includes five flagship brands with distinct brand identities, Dabur as the master brand for natural healthcare products, Vatika for premium personal care, Hajmola for digestives, Real for fruit juices and beverages and Fem for fairness bleaches and skin care products.The Company operates through three Strategic Business Units, Consumer Care Division (CCD), International Business Division (IBD) and Consumer Health Division (CHD). Their CCD business is divided into four key portfolios: healthcare, personal care, home care and foods. Their CHD business offers a range of healthcare products. Their IBD business includes brands, such as Dabur Amla and Vatika.The company has 20 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities spread across the globe. Of these, 12 production facilities are located in India with key manufacturing locations being Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) and Pantnagar (Uttaranchal) besides seven factories located at Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu, Silvassa, Alwar, Katni, Narendrapur, Pithampur and Nasik. The Foods business is serviced by manufacturing facilities at Newai (Rajasthan) and Siliguri (West Bengal). Outside India, the company has manufacturing facilities in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras-al- Khaimah, Egypt, Nigeria, Nepal and Bangladesh.The company has a wide distribution network, covering 6 million retail outlets with a high penetration in both urban and rural markets. Their products also have a huge presence in the overseas markets and are available in over 120 countries across the globe. Their brands are highly popular in the Middle East, SAARC countries, Africa, US, Europe and Russia. Daburs overseas revenue accounts for over 30% of the total turnover.Dabur India Ltd was incorporated on September 16, 1975 for manufacture of high-grade edible & industrial guargum powder and its sophisticated derivatives. In the year 1978, the company launched Hajmola tablet, an Ayurvedic medicine used as a digestive aid. In the year 1979, they set Dabur Research Foundation. Also, they commenced commercial production at the most modern herbal medicines plant in Sahibabad. In the year 1986, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company. In the year 1988, they launched the pharmaceutical medicines.In the year 1989, the company converted the Ayurvedic digestive formulation into a childrens fun product with the launch of Hajmola Candy. In the year 1992, they launched a new range of coconut oil under the brand name Anmol. Also, they developed Dab 10, an intermediate for anti-cancer drug, Taxol. The Company entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Guldenhorst BV Netherland to form a Company for manufacture and marketing of all types of bubble gum, chewing gum, toffees, chocolate, cocoa related products and sugar based spreading creams etc. In the year 1994, the company entered into capital market with their public issue. Also, they entered into oncology segment during the year. In the year 1996, the company entered into foods business with the launch of Real Fruit Juice, the first local brand of 100% pure natural fruit juices made to international standards. In 1997, the company set up a new manufacturing unit with a high degree of automation at Baddi (H.P.) to produce companys well-known brands, namely Chyawanprash, Janma Ghunti, Ayurvedic Oils and Asva-Arishtas. In the year 1998, Burman family handed over management of the company to professionals. The company signed a joint venture with Bongrain International SA of France to form a new company under the name of Dabon International Ltd. In the year 1999, the company entered into an agreement with their Spanish partner Agrolimen to offload their 49% stake in the joint venture company General De Confiteria India Ltd in favor of an Agrolimen Group Company.In the year 2000, the company launched Efarelle Comfort, a natural menstrual pain reliever. Also, the companys ayurvedic specialties division launched plain isabgol husk under the brand name Nature Care. In the year 2001, the company entered into the highly specialized area of cancer therapy.In the year 2003, the company demerged their pharmaceuticals business from the FMCG business into a separate company as part of plans to provider greater focus to both the businesses. With this, the company now largely comprises of the FMCG business that include personal care products, healthcare products and Ayurvedic Specialities, while the Pharmaceuticals business would include Allopathic, Oncology formulations and Bulk Drugs. Dabur Oncology Plc, a subsidiary of Dabur India, would also be part of the Pharmaceutical business. Also, they made a tie up with Free Markets Inc for using leading edge technologies to execute online markets for its procurement needs. In the year 2005, the company acquired Balsaras Hygiene and Home products businesses, a leading provider of Oral Care and Household Care products in the Indian market for the consideration of Rs 143-crore all-cash deal. In the year 2006, Besta Cosmetics Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2006. Also, the company incorporated a subsidiary company under the name Asian Consumer Care Pakistan Pvt Ltd to sell FMCG products in Pakistan. In the year 2007, Dabur Foods Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2007 to extract synergies and unlock operational efficiencies. During the year 2009-10, the company acquired 20% of the equity share capital of Fem Care Pharma Limited (FEM) from the public shareholders, in addition to the controlling stake of 72.15% acquired from their existing promoters thereby increasing the total controlling stake to 92.15%. Also, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Fem Care Pharma Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2009. The scheme became effective on June 18, 2010.During the year 2010-11, the company acquired Turkeys leading personal care products maker Hobi Kosmetik Group through Dabur International Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company for USD 69 million. In January 2011, they acquired 100% equity in Namaste Laboratories LLC of the US, a leading ethnic hair care group based in Chicago with operations in US, Europe and Africa, through Dermoviva Skin Essentials Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for USD 100 million. They launched Indias first fruit-flavoured Chyawanprash. Dabur Chyawanprash was launched in Orange and Mango flavoured variants.In the year 2011, the company launched their first-ever online shopping portal www.daburuveda.com. With this, the company is the first Indian FMCG company to launch a dedicated online shopping portal for its beauty products range. The portal will be the online gateway for consumers to know, understand, buy and gift the exclusive Dabur Uveda range of skincare products. The company acquired Ajanta Pharmas over-the-counter energizer brand 30-Plus.In January 31, 2012, the companys step down subsidiary, Zeki Plastik Imalati Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi merged with another step down subsidiary - Hobi Kozmetik Imalat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi. Accordingly, Zeki Plastik Imalati Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ceased to be the companys step down subsidiary company with effect from January 31, 2012.In 2012, Namaste Cosmeticos Ltd, became new step down subsidiary Company in Brazil. The company also expanded its range of fruit juices viz. Real Activ.In 2013, Dabur Enters Yoghurt Drink Market With Brand Real Activ. The company Expands Skin Care Portfolio and launches Oxy Life Gel Bleach. The company Launches New Fruit Juice Range: Real SupaFruits. Dabur Launches Indias First Oral Health Portal. In 2014, Dabur Launches Indias First Ayurvedic Medical Journal. The company also enters Packaged Coconut Water market with Real Activ.In 2015 Dabur India Ltd inked an agreement with Starcom MediaVest Group (SMG). The company has introduced an array of professional salon facial products for men and women under the Oxlife brand. The company also introduced the sugar-free version of its popular ayurvedic product Chyawanprash named Ratnaprash SugarFree.On 12 October 2015, Dabur India announced its entry into the Jasmine Hair Oil category with the launch of Vatika Jasmine Non-Sticky Coconut Hair Oil. The product, developed after extensive research, provides nourishment of coconut oil, jasmine extracts and is enriched with Silicon Oils that helps restore moisture balance in hair and give smooth, manageable less frizzy hair.On 24 February 2016, Dabur India announced that it has inked a license agreement with the Government of India to commercially produce two new Ayurvedic drugs viz. Ayush-64 for treatment of Malaria and Ayush-82 for management of Diabetes. Dabur India also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Council of Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), an apex research body under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, for collaboration and co-operation in pharmaceutical R&D for different novel dosage forms and drug development in Ayurveda. Dabur India Ltd said it is preparing to commercially produce the two new Ayurvedic medicines within the next 6 months and these medicines will be available in various formats. The Ayurvedic formulations for both these medicines were developed by CCRAS. On 1 November 2016, Dabur South Africa (Pty) Ltd announced an agreement with South Africas CTL Group of Companies to acquire its Personal Care, Hair Care & Creams businesses for 18.8 million ZAR (around USD 1.5 million). Under the agreement, Dabur South Africa (Pty) Ltd - the wholly-owned subsidiary of Dabur International Ltd - will acquire the business of development, manufacturing, packaging and sale of Personal Care products (Hair Care and Creams) of CTL Contracting Proprietary Limited, in addition to certain equipment of Carbotec Laboratories Proprietary Limited and immovable property from CTL Management and Personnel Services Proprietary Limited. Dabur International Ltd is an overseas subsidiary of Dabur India.On 7 February 2017, Dabur Indias pure-play beauty retail venture NewU announced the launch of Sri Lankas Ayurvedic beauty brand Spice Island in India. This marks the Indian entry of Spice Island, which will be available exclusively at NewU outlets across the country, and will feature a range of premium Skin Care, Bath & Body Care and Hair Care products.On 14 March 2017, Dabur India announced the launch of first-ever Mobile Honey-Testing Lab in India. This unique on-the-go lab has been designed specially to check raw Honey at source to reduce adulteration in honey and ensure that purity is maintained.On 29 March 2017, Dabur India announced the commissioning of its new manufacturing facility in Tezpur, Assam. The plant, set up with an investment of Rs 250 crore, is the most modern and environment friendly manufacturing facility in the consumer goods industry in India. The manufacturing facility, located in Balipara Industrial area, will manufacture the entire range of Daburs Ayurvedic Medicines, Health Supplements, Hair Oils, Shampoos, Toothpastes, Skin Care and Home Care products. The new facility has been constructed in a record time of eight months since its ground-breaking in July 2016 and will house the most modern production lines for consumer products in India. The state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is spread over 30 acres of land and is expected to give a quantum leap to the capacity of Dabur India to meet the growing demand for its products.On 26 September 2017, Dabur India announced its alliance with Amazon to take its products global. Daburs collaboration with Amazon will help it expand and increase its product penetration into the US market. Under this collaboration, Amazon will help Dabur take around 30 products from its popular range such as, Vatika hair oil, Meswak toothpaste, Red toothpaste, Chyawanprash to name a few, to consumers in the US. Along with the existing wide range, Dabur will also offer an exclusive range of products specially created for Amazons global customers. As part of this association, Amazon through its Global Selling Program will provide an avenue to Dabur to take its vast range of well-known and sough-after ayurvedic and natural products to millions of global customers on Amazon.com in the US and eventually across other Amazon marketplaces.In year 2018-19, Dabur Herbal Toothpaste was relaunched with a refurbished marketing mix and packaging upgrade with enhancedfocus on ingredients. During fiscal 2019-20, the Company launched new products in India, mainly including Ethnic Masala Range of Juices in 2 additional variants, Masala Mixed Fruit and Masala Aam Panna, Real Mixed Berries Juice, Real Aloe Vera Kiwi Juice, Real Fruit ORS, Real Koolerz - INR 10 SKU of mango drink, Babool Ayurvedic Toothpaste, Dabur Glucoplus C - Mango Flavour, Amla Kids Hair Oil and Shampoo, Fem Fruit Crme Bleach, a range of 7 Ayurvedic Single Herb Churnas which includes three Immunity-boosters like GiloyChurna, Amla Churna and Ashwagandha Churna. The other products in this range are Hareetaki (Harad) Churna, Neem Churna, Arjun ChhalChurna and Brahmi Churna, Fem Fruit Crme Bleach, Nature Care Kabz Over for treatment of constipation, a new variant of Hajmola called the HajmolaChatpati Hing, two new fragrances in Odonil Aerosol, Floral Bliss and Ocean Breeze, Dabur ArshoghaniVati, an Ayurvedic medicine beneficial for treatment of piles, Dabur Tulsi drops, Dabur Immunity Kit, Dabur Amla Juice, Dabur Giloy-Neem-Tulsi Juice, Dabur Hand Sanitize, Dabur &Dazzl Surface Sanitizers and Odonil Air Sanitizer. In Overseas markets, it launched VatikaMenz Hair Tonic, Dabur Amla Keratin Serum, Dabur Herbolene Natural Jelly, Real Juices in UAE, Japan and Bahrain, Vatika Hair Wax, ORS Olive Oil Fix-It Range, Vatika Hair Food and Dabur Honitus Herbal Lozenges in UAE. In terms of distribution, the Company increased its direct reach from 1.1 million to 1.2 million, taking the total reach to 6.7 million outlets. Excel Investments (FZC) (previously FZE), in Sharjah, UAE, had become a step down subsidiary company of Dabur India Limited w.e.f. 20th August, 2019 upon acquisition of management control of this new subsidiary by Dabur International Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India Limited). During the year 2020-21, Company expanded their portfolio with the launch of new brands like Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea, Dabur Pure Herbs tablets and Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar. It launched the Dabur Vedic Suraksha Tea. The growth in this portfolio was led by immunity-building medicines like Giloy Ghanvati tablets, Stresscom (Ashwagandha) capsules and premium Chyawanprash variant Ratnaprash. A host of new products were also launched during the year, like Dabur Nasal Drops, to expand the Dabur Ayurvedic Ethicals portfolio. Apart from these, the Company entered the Siddha medicines market with the launch of Kabasura Kudineer, which possesses strong anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, antioxidant, hepato-protective, anti-pyretic, anti-asthmatic and immunomodulatory properties. Herbodynamic India Limited was incorporated on 24 February, 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary Company of the Company. The Company expanded the Honey portfolio with the launch of Tulsi Honey and Ashwagandha Honey.During the year 2022, the Company focused on their power brands, comprising of Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Lal Tail, Dabur Honitus, Pudin Hara, Dabur Red Paste, Dabur Amla Hair Oil, Real and Vatika. In terms of distribution network, they increased direct reach from 1.28 million to 1.31 million, taking the total reach to 6.9 million outlets. It also added another exclusive brand London Notes for fragrances category and launched body mists. It launched various new products such as Dabur Vatika Shampoo, PET Fruit Juice etc.During the year 2022-23, Herbodynamic India Limited, which was a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has ceased to be subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. January 11, 2023. Asian Consumer Care Private Limited (Bangladesh), step down subsidiary of the Company had become a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. November 24, 2022, upon acquisition of remaining 24% of equity shares held by the Joint Venture partner- M/s Advanced Chemicals Industries Limited. Further, post-acquisition, name of Asian Consumer Care Private Limited was changed to Dabur Bangladesh Private Limited w.e.f. February 16, 2023. The Company had acquired 51% equity shareholding of Badshah Masala Private Limited from its existing shareholders and promoters and consequently upon the acquisition, Badshah has become a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. January 2, 2023.The Company launched Dabur Cool King Hair Oil during the year 2022-23. New product like Vatika Ayurvedic Shampoo, Dabur Herbl Toothpaste Range, Hajmola LimCola and ChatCola variants, Badam Amla Hair Oil, and Dabur Baby were also introduced in the market taking the count to 25. Herbal Plus (with ingredients like Ginger, coconut, and baking soda) and Herbl Kids, got launched during 2023.