Summary

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The Company has a portfolio of 17 owned projects and 7 projects under O&M contracts as a project manager for IRB InvIT. Of the 17 owned projects, 7 projects are under operational BOT space; 3 under HAM space; 4 projects under Tolling & Construction, another 2 projects under advanced stages of construction and 1 project under development stage. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited was incorporated on 27 July, 1998 to fund the capital requirements of the IRB Group initiatives in the infrastructure sector and to build up the capabilities in handling BOT (Build, operate and Transfer) projects. The Company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRBs work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also. The Company had signed concession agreements for Thane Bhiwandi Bypass Phase II, Khambatki Ghat project and Kaman Paygaon project based on the BOT basis in inception year of 1998 itself. During 1999-2000, all of the above agreements had successfully completed. IRB made a joint venture agreement with Mudajaya Corporation of Malaysia to execute the NHAI (National Highways Authority India) funded contract for

