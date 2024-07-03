iifl-logo-icon 1
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Share Price

57.27
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open60.2
  • Day's High60.25
  • 52 Wk High78.15
  • Prev. Close60.31
  • Day's Low56.55
  • 52 Wk Low 41.55
  • Turnover (lac)15,927.34
  • P/E43.99
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value16.2
  • EPS1.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34,585.35
  • Div. Yield0.5
  • Open54.61
  • Day's High56.25
  • Spot55.87
  • Prev. Close54.51
  • Day's Low54.25
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot10,250
  • OI(Chg %)-2,66,500 (-1.74%)
  • Roll Over%5.89
  • Roll Cost1.08
  • Traded Vol.2,62,91,250 (84.13%)
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

60.2

Prev. Close

60.31

Turnover(Lac.)

15,927.34

Day's High

60.25

Day's Low

56.55

52 Week's High

78.15

52 Week's Low

41.55

Book Value

16.2

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34,585.35

P/E

43.99

EPS

1.37

Divi. Yield

0.5

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Corporate Action

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

arrow

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

9 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

10 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.41%

Non-Promoter- 54.10%

Institutions: 54.10%

Non-Institutions: 15.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

603.9

603.9

603.9

351.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8,880.36

8,348.81

7,883.44

2,504.83

Net Worth

9,484.26

8,952.71

8,487.34

2,856.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,750.27

3,991.69

2,898.93

3,412.54

yoy growth (%)

-31.1

37.69

-15.05

23.3

Raw materials

0

-98.21

0

0

As % of sales

0

2.46

0

0

Employee costs

-42.59

-60.85

-87.89

-58.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

202.64

369.83

515.86

291.93

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-14.13

-88.98

-71.75

-88.69

Working capital

198.7

-446.61

1,367.36

140.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.1

37.69

-15.05

23.3

Op profit growth

-27.73

64.79

-15.42

59.21

EBIT growth

0.77

-7

24.46

-5.02

Net profit growth

-32.48

-37.13

118.51

-30.4

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,409

6,401.64

5,803.7

5,298.63

6,852.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,409

6,401.64

5,803.7

5,298.63

6,852.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

792.76

301.67

551.75

188.9

252.34

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,659.9

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

432.1

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.31

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.8

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.52

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Virendra D Mhaiskar

Whole-time Director

Deepali V Mhaiskar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jose Angel Tamariz Martel Goncer

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ravindra Dhariwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandeep J Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priti Savla

Independent Non Executive Director / CEO

Vijay N Bhatt

Independent Non Executive Director / CEO

Bajrang Lal Gupta

Additional Director

Luis Aguirre de Carcer Cabezas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Summary

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The Company has a portfolio of 17 owned projects and 7 projects under O&M contracts as a project manager for IRB InvIT. Of the 17 owned projects, 7 projects are under operational BOT space; 3 under HAM space; 4 projects under Tolling & Construction, another 2 projects under advanced stages of construction and 1 project under development stage. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited was incorporated on 27 July, 1998 to fund the capital requirements of the IRB Group initiatives in the infrastructure sector and to build up the capabilities in handling BOT (Build, operate and Transfer) projects. The Company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRBs work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also. The Company had signed concession agreements for Thane Bhiwandi Bypass Phase II, Khambatki Ghat project and Kaman Paygaon project based on the BOT basis in inception year of 1998 itself. During 1999-2000, all of the above agreements had successfully completed. IRB made a joint venture agreement with Mudajaya Corporation of Malaysia to execute the NHAI (National Highways Authority India) funded contract for
Company FAQs

What is the IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd share price today?

The IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹57.27 today.

What is the Market Cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is ₹34585.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is 43.99 and 3.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is ₹41.55 and ₹78.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.89%, 3 Years at 39.58%, 1 Year at 45.15%, 6 Month at -8.22%, 3 Month at 0.47% and 1 Month at 9.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.42 %
Institutions - 54.10 %
Public - 15.48 %

