SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹60.2
Prev. Close₹60.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹15,927.34
Day's High₹60.25
Day's Low₹56.55
52 Week's High₹78.15
52 Week's Low₹41.55
Book Value₹16.2
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34,585.35
P/E43.99
EPS1.37
Divi. Yield0.5
IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.
This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
603.9
603.9
603.9
351.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8,880.36
8,348.81
7,883.44
2,504.83
Net Worth
9,484.26
8,952.71
8,487.34
2,856.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,750.27
3,991.69
2,898.93
3,412.54
yoy growth (%)
-31.1
37.69
-15.05
23.3
Raw materials
0
-98.21
0
0
As % of sales
0
2.46
0
0
Employee costs
-42.59
-60.85
-87.89
-58.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
202.64
369.83
515.86
291.93
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-14.13
-88.98
-71.75
-88.69
Working capital
198.7
-446.61
1,367.36
140.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.1
37.69
-15.05
23.3
Op profit growth
-27.73
64.79
-15.42
59.21
EBIT growth
0.77
-7
24.46
-5.02
Net profit growth
-32.48
-37.13
118.51
-30.4
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,409
6,401.64
5,803.7
5,298.63
6,852.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,409
6,401.64
5,803.7
5,298.63
6,852.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
792.76
301.67
551.75
188.9
252.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,659.9
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
432.1
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.31
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.8
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.52
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Virendra D Mhaiskar
Whole-time Director
Deepali V Mhaiskar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jose Angel Tamariz Martel Goncer
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ravindra Dhariwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandeep J Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priti Savla
Independent Non Executive Director / CEO
Vijay N Bhatt
Independent Non Executive Director / CEO
Bajrang Lal Gupta
Additional Director
Luis Aguirre de Carcer Cabezas
Summary
IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The Company has a portfolio of 17 owned projects and 7 projects under O&M contracts as a project manager for IRB InvIT. Of the 17 owned projects, 7 projects are under operational BOT space; 3 under HAM space; 4 projects under Tolling & Construction, another 2 projects under advanced stages of construction and 1 project under development stage. IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited was incorporated on 27 July, 1998 to fund the capital requirements of the IRB Group initiatives in the infrastructure sector and to build up the capabilities in handling BOT (Build, operate and Transfer) projects. The Company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several Special Purpose Vehicles. IRBs work spans from building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels, recently the company diversified its business into real estate development sector also. The Company had signed concession agreements for Thane Bhiwandi Bypass Phase II, Khambatki Ghat project and Kaman Paygaon project based on the BOT basis in inception year of 1998 itself. During 1999-2000, all of the above agreements had successfully completed. IRB made a joint venture agreement with Mudajaya Corporation of Malaysia to execute the NHAI (National Highways Authority India) funded contract for
Read More
The IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹57.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is ₹34585.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is 43.99 and 3.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd is ₹41.55 and ₹78.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.89%, 3 Years at 39.58%, 1 Year at 45.15%, 6 Month at -8.22%, 3 Month at 0.47% and 1 Month at 9.57%.
