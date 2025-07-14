iifl-logo
IRB Infrastructure Reports ₹1,680 Crore Toll Revenue in Q1; Grows 8% YoY

14 Jul 2025 , 11:04 AM

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, along with its joint venture, IRB Infrastructure Trust, reported toll revenue of ₹1,680 crore for the April to June period of FY26. This marks an 8% increase from the ₹1,556 crore collected during the same quarter last year.

For the month of June alone, toll collections stood at ₹544.8 crore up 5% from ₹517.2 crore in June 2024. The company mentioned that traffic growth in the month was slightly affected due to the early arrival of the monsoon in several regions.

Despite that, IRB sees the numbers as a positive indicator. “It is encouraging to witness sustained growth in toll collections throughout the first quarter of FY26, compared to the same period last year despite the early onset of the monsoon in many parts of the country, which had a marginal impact on traffic volumes,” said Amitabh Murarka, Deputy CEO of IRB Infrastructure Developers.

Meanwhile, in its earnings report for the quarter ending March 2025, IRB posted a consolidated net profit of ₹215 crore, showing a 14% rise from ₹189 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full fiscal year, net profit reached ₹677 crore, a 12% increase from ₹606 crore in FY24. This figure excludes an exceptional gain of ₹5,804 crore that the company booked through fair valuation of its assets linked to its InvIT.

While profit moved upward, total income for FY25 came in slightly lower at ₹8,032 crore, compared to ₹8,202 crore in the previous year. The company attributed this decline primarily to a drop in other income.

