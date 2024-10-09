Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 2.Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for financial year 2024-25 if any Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 6 Oct 2024

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of debt by the Company including by way of issuance of foreign currency denominated notes or other debt securities (either in India or Overseas) or by way of borrowings in the form of term loans in one or more tranches. Approved raising of debt by way of issuance and allotment of foreign currency denominated notes, including US$ denominated bonds or other debt securities, (the Debt Securities) for an aggregate amount of up to USD 200 millions. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 28, 2024 has approved convening 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 through Video Conferencing.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024 and declaration of interim dividend if any for FY 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. August 9, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the results along with the Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. 2. Declared Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each (@10% of face value of share) for financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Interim Dividend & Audited Results Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting The record date for the purpose of payment of 3rd interim dividend is Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 16 Mar 2024

IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Management Administration and Share Transfer Committee Meeting will be held on April 4 2024 to consider inter-alia proposal for early redemption of non-convertible debentures issued by the Company The Board Meeting to be held on 04/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 13, 2024 concluded on March 14, 2024

Board Meeting 16 Feb 2024 16 Feb 2024

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024