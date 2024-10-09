iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Board Meeting

51.81
(1.33%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:19:59 AM

IRB Infra.Devl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024 2.Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for financial year 2024-25 if any Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
Board Meeting9 Oct 20246 Oct 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of debt by the Company including by way of issuance of foreign currency denominated notes or other debt securities (either in India or Overseas) or by way of borrowings in the form of term loans in one or more tranches. Approved raising of debt by way of issuance and allotment of foreign currency denominated notes, including US$ denominated bonds or other debt securities, (the Debt Securities) for an aggregate amount of up to USD 200 millions. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on August 28, 2024 has approved convening 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 through Video Conferencing.
Board Meeting9 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended June 30 2024 and declaration of interim dividend if any for FY 2024-25. The Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. August 9, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Unaudited Consolidated & Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. A copy of the results along with the Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith. 2. Declared Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each (@10% of face value of share) for financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202430 Apr 2024
Interim Dividend & Audited Results Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting The record date for the purpose of payment of 3rd interim dividend is Wednesday, May 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Apr 202416 Mar 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Management Administration and Share Transfer Committee Meeting will be held on April 4 2024 to consider inter-alia proposal for early redemption of non-convertible debentures issued by the Company The Board Meeting to be held on 04/04/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/04/2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 202414 Mar 2024
Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 13, 2024 concluded on March 14, 2024
Board Meeting16 Feb 202416 Feb 2024
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements of the Company
Board Meeting31 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. b) declaration of second Interim Dividend if any for financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting. Declared 2nd Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each (@10% of face value of share) for financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, February 8, 2024. The 2nd Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. The record date for the purpose of payment of 2nd interim dividend is Thursday, February 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)

IRB Infra.Devl.: Related News

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.

Read More
IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More
IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.