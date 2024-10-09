iifl-logo-icon 1
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Corporate Actions

51.27
(2.91%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:17 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 08 Nov, 2024

arrow

IRB Infra.Devl.: Related News

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

9 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

10 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

