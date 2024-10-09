|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Oct 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|0.1
|10
|Interim 2
|Declared 2nd Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each (@ 10% of face value of share) for financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Friday, November 8, 2024. The Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
|Dividend
|9 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|0.1
|10
|Interim
|The Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. August 9, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the following: Declared Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each (@10% of face value of share) for financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. Read less..
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|0.1
|10
|Interim 3
|Outcome of Board meeting The record date for the purpose of payment of 3rd interim dividend is Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
|Dividend
|31 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|0.1
|10
|Interim 2
|Outcome of Board Meeting. Declared 2nd Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each (@10% of face value of share) for financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, February 8, 2024. The 2nd Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
