IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Dividend

54.11
(2.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:39:57 AM

IRB Infra.Devl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 Oct 20248 Nov 20248 Nov 20240.110Interim 2
Declared 2nd Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- each (@ 10% of face value of share) for financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Friday, November 8, 2024. The Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
Dividend9 Aug 202420 Aug 202420 Aug 20240.110Interim
The Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. August 9, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the following: Declared Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each (@10% of face value of share) for financial year 2024-25. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Tuesday, August 20, 2024. The Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law. Read less..
Dividend7 May 202415 May 202415 May 20240.110Interim 3
Outcome of Board meeting The record date for the purpose of payment of 3rd interim dividend is Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Dividend31 Jan 20248 Feb 20248 Feb 20240.110Interim 2
Outcome of Board Meeting. Declared 2nd Interim dividend of Re. 0.10/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 1/- each (@10% of face value of share) for financial year 2023-24. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Thursday, February 8, 2024. The 2nd Interim dividend shall be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

IRB Infra.Devl.: Related News

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

9 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

10 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

