iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Shareholding Pattern

52.91
(-4.68%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

30.41%

30.41%

34.39%

34.39%

34.39%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

54.1%

52.13%

55.01%

55.03%

54.68%

Non-Institutions

15.47%

17.44%

10.58%

10.56%

10.91%

Total Non-Promoter

69.58%

69.58%

65.6%

65.6%

65.6%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.41%

Non-Promoter- 54.10%

Institutions: 54.10%

Non-Institutions: 15.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

IRB Infra.Devl.: Related NEWS

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.

Read More
IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More
IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.