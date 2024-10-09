iifl-logo-icon 1
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

58.37
(1.92%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,750.27

3,991.69

2,898.93

3,412.54

yoy growth (%)

-31.1

37.69

-15.05

23.3

Raw materials

0

-98.21

0

0

As % of sales

0

2.46

0

0

Employee costs

-42.59

-60.85

-87.89

-58.51

As % of sales

1.54

1.52

3.03

1.71

Other costs

-2,332.87

-3,313.97

-2,496.32

-2,981.91

As % of sales (Other Cost)

84.82

83.02

86.11

87.38

Operating profit

374.79

518.64

314.71

372.11

OPM

13.62

12.99

10.85

10.9

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-491.93

-319.41

-225.34

-303.58

Other income

319.78

170.6

426.48

223.4

Profit before tax

202.64

369.83

515.86

291.93

Taxes

-14.13

-88.98

-71.75

-88.69

Tax rate

-6.97

-24.06

-13.91

-30.38

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

188.51

280.85

444.1

203.23

Exceptional items

0

-1.64

0

0

Net profit

188.51

279.2

444.1

203.23

yoy growth (%)

-32.48

-37.13

118.51

-30.4

NPM

6.85

6.99

15.31

5.95

IRB Infra.Devl. : related Articles

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

9 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.

Read More
IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

10 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More
IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

