IRB Infra to Transfer ₹8,450 Crore Highway Assets to InvIT Fund by Q2 FY26

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd announced the transfer of three major highway assets to its listed investment arm, IRB InvIT Fund, under a binding agreement signed by its associate, IRB Infrastructure Trust. The total transaction value is estimated at ₹8,450 crore, and the transfer is expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY26.

Assets Included in the Deal

The assets being transferred are IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway, Kaithal Tollway, and Kishangarh Gulabpura Tollway. These projects operate under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and span a combined length of approximately 1,800 lane kilometres. The transaction reflects an enterprise value of ₹8,450 crore and an equity value of ₹4,905 crore.

Growth Outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers CMD Virendra D. Mhaiskar stated the deal marks a remarkable feat that will support sustainable growth for both IRB InvIT and the parent company. Virendra D. Mhaiskar also added that the funds generated will enable the group to pursue future infrastructure opportunities nearly twice the size of the assets being transferred.

The deal will enhance the IRB InvIT Fund’s portfolio by adding high-revenue generating highway assets and will help extend the weighted average life of its infrastructure projects. IRB Infrastructure Developers remains India’s largest integrated private highways and toll roads company, managing an asset base of over ₹80,000 crore across 12 states.

