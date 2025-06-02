iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IRB Infra to Transfer ₹8,450 Crore Highway Assets to InvIT Fund by Q2 FY26

2 Jun 2025 , 11:48 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd announced the transfer of three major highway assets to its listed investment arm, IRB InvIT Fund, under a binding agreement signed by its associate, IRB Infrastructure Trust. The total transaction value is estimated at ₹8,450 crore, and the transfer is expected to be completed by the second quarter of FY26.

Assets Included in the Deal

The assets being transferred are IRB Hapur Moradabad Tollway, Kaithal Tollway, and Kishangarh Gulabpura Tollway. These projects operate under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model and span a combined length of approximately 1,800 lane kilometres. The transaction reflects an enterprise value of ₹8,450 crore and an equity value of ₹4,905 crore.

Growth Outlook

IRB Infrastructure Developers CMD Virendra D. Mhaiskar stated the deal marks a remarkable feat that will support sustainable growth for both IRB InvIT and the parent company. Virendra D. Mhaiskar also added that the funds generated will enable the group to pursue future infrastructure opportunities nearly twice the size of the assets being transferred.

The deal will enhance the IRB InvIT Fund’s portfolio by adding high-revenue generating highway assets and will help extend the weighted average life of its infrastructure projects. IRB Infrastructure Developers remains India’s largest integrated private highways and toll roads company, managing an asset base of over ₹80,000 crore across 12 states.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IRB Infrastructure Developers
  • IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited
  • Stock Market today
  • Top News
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.