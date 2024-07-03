IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
3,438.78
4,029.78
3,379.22
3,134.12
3,267.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,438.78
4,029.78
3,379.22
3,134.12
3,267.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
284.52
552
240.76
134.98
166.69
Total Income
3,723.3
4,581.78
3,619.98
3,269.1
3,434.21
Total Expenditure
1,952.13
2,456.51
1,935.55
1,680.04
1,599.57
PBIDT
1,771.18
2,125.28
1,684.43
1,589.05
1,834.64
Interest
872.92
1,047.24
816.07
740.42
774.21
PBDT
898.25
1,078.03
868.36
848.64
1,060.43
Depreciation
486.21
525.54
469.41
437.16
394.96
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
100.89
91.61
92.4
83.09
166.92
Deferred Tax
71.3
84.58
77.02
56.88
50.05
Reported Profit After Tax
239.85
376.3
229.52
271.51
448.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
239.85
376.3
229.52
271.51
448.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
239.85
376.3
229.52
271.51
448.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.4
0.62
0.38
0.45
7.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
20
0
0
0
12.5
Equity
603.9
603.9
603.9
603.9
603.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
51.5
52.73
49.84
50.7
56.14
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
6.97
9.33
6.79
8.66
13.72
IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.Read More
This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
