IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

3,438.78

4,029.78

3,379.22

3,134.12

3,267.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,438.78

4,029.78

3,379.22

3,134.12

3,267.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

284.52

552

240.76

134.98

166.69

Total Income

3,723.3

4,581.78

3,619.98

3,269.1

3,434.21

Total Expenditure

1,952.13

2,456.51

1,935.55

1,680.04

1,599.57

PBIDT

1,771.18

2,125.28

1,684.43

1,589.05

1,834.64

Interest

872.92

1,047.24

816.07

740.42

774.21

PBDT

898.25

1,078.03

868.36

848.64

1,060.43

Depreciation

486.21

525.54

469.41

437.16

394.96

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

100.89

91.61

92.4

83.09

166.92

Deferred Tax

71.3

84.58

77.02

56.88

50.05

Reported Profit After Tax

239.85

376.3

229.52

271.51

448.5

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

239.85

376.3

229.52

271.51

448.5

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

239.85

376.3

229.52

271.51

448.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.4

0.62

0.38

0.45

7.43

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

20

0

0

0

12.5

Equity

603.9

603.9

603.9

603.9

603.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

51.5

52.73

49.84

50.7

56.14

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

6.97

9.33

6.79

8.66

13.72

IRB Infra.Devl.: Related NEWS

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

9 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

10 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

