IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Futures Share Price

49.82
(-5.84%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Here's the list of IRB Infra.Devl.'s futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the IRB Infra.Devl.'s futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

  • Open52.05
  • Day's High53.04
  • Spot49.82
  • Prev. Close53.07
  • Day's Low49.48
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot10,250
  • OI(Chg %)3,17,750 (0.37%)
  • Roll Over%0.43
  • Roll Cost1.22
  • Traded Vol.2,66,91,000 (-13.31%)

IRB Infra.Devl.: Related NEWS

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

9 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.

Read More
IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

10 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More
IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

