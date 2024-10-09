Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,568.65
|49.7
|4,83,000.88
|1,993.11
|0.97
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
426.4
|66.94
|85,694.33
|302.51
|0.51
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
54.89
|38.35
|31,728.91
|159.89
|0.57
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
967.7
|116
|26,371.1
|58.15
|0.39
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
95.31
|48.52
|23,711.4
|123.7
|0.48
|1,864.9
|8.27
IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.Read More
This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
