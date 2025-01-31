IRB Infra Q3 Revenue Up 3% YoY

IRB Infrastructure Developers’ revenue for Q3 FY25 was ₹2,025.4 crore, that is up by 2.9% YoY compared with ₹1,968.5 crore during the same period last year.

EBITDA for Q3 FY25 increased by 13.2% YoY at ₹984.1 crore against ₹869.2 crore in Q3 FY24 representing strong operational performance. EBITDA margin improves at 48.6% comparing the same, from 44.2% for the same period last year, indicating better cost management and efficiency.

Toll collection jumped 21% YoY to ₹1,655 crore from ₹1,373 crore in Q3 FY24, showing better traffic volume and strong growth in road assets. The Private InvIT of the company transferred five matured assets worth ₹15,000 crore to the Public InvIT, with the transaction expected to be completed in H1 FY26, subject to regulatory approvals.

IRB Infra declared a third interim dividend of ₹0.10 per equity share, with a record date of February 6, 2025. The total dividend payout for 9M FY25 stands at ₹181.1 crore. Dividend payment is scheduled on or before March 1, 2025, rewarding shareholders amid continued business expansion.