iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd Option Chain

52.91
(-4.68%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
00%₹9.10%46₹0.050%51,2500%
20,5000%₹10.40%48₹0.050%4,40,7500%
00%₹9.70%49₹0.050%2,35,7500%
30,7500%₹6.30%50₹0.050%10,04,5000%
20,5000%₹8.150%51₹0.050%6,86,7500%
30,7500%₹3.5-51.38%52₹0.050%15,99,0000%
13,32,500-0.76%₹3.293.93%53₹0.050%7,99,50014.70%
4,20,250-26.78%₹2.05192.85%54₹0.05-66.66%20,09,000-4.39%
17,52,750-37.81%₹0.95375%55₹0.25-64.28%16,19,500-25.82%
10,76,250-43.85%₹0.05-50%56₹0.25-84.84%9,43,000-16.36%
31,26,250-7.85%₹0.050%57₹1.8-29.41%13,22,250-15.68%
25,21,500-0.40%₹0.050%58₹2.5-28.57%11,68,500-45.97%
42,74,2500.96%₹0.050%59₹3.05-32.22%24,29,250-24.52%
97,17,0001.60%₹0.050%60₹4.8-12.72%20,70,500-12.55%
32,90,2504.90%₹0.050%61₹4.95-22.65%9,22,500-15.88%
36,08,0004.76%₹0.050%62₹7.15-2.05%5,02,250-35.52%
38,23,2500%₹0.050%63₹7.6551.48%92,2500%
26,24,000-1.15%₹0.050%64₹9-2.7%1,12,7500%
21,83,2500%₹0.050%66₹11.1-0.89%20,5000%
16,19,5000%₹0.050%68--

IRB Infra.Devl.: Related NEWS

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 19% y-o-y growth in Sept toll collection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|03:16 PM

IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.

Read More
IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

IRB Infrastructure logs 20% y-o-y growth in toll collection

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th September, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|09:19 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.

Read More
IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

IRB Infra and Infra Trust logs 35% jump in June toll revenue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|11:22 AM

In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.