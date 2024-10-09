The Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on July 8, 2023 have approved implementation of Hyderabad Outer Ring Road TOT Project and Samkhiyali Santalpur BOT Project through IRB Infrastructure Trust and to convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on August 1, 2023 Pursuant to regulation 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, enclosed are copies of newspaper advertisment published in the Financial Express (in English) and Navshakti (in Marathi) on July 11, 2023 regarding notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and e-voting details and other related information. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2023) The proceedings and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 12:00 noon through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.08.2023) Revised submission of proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 1, 2023 with conclusion time. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024)