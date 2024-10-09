|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 Jul 2023
|1 Aug 2023
|The Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on July 8, 2023 have approved implementation of Hyderabad Outer Ring Road TOT Project and Samkhiyali Santalpur BOT Project through IRB Infrastructure Trust and to convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company on August 1, 2023 Pursuant to regulation 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015, enclosed are copies of newspaper advertisment published in the Financial Express (in English) and Navshakti (in Marathi) on July 11, 2023 regarding notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and e-voting details and other related information. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/07/2023) The proceedings and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited held on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 12:00 noon through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.08.2023) Revised submission of proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 1, 2023 with conclusion time. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024)
IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 4.7% increase in net profit to ₹140 Crore for the June quarter compared to the previous year.Read More
This is the second straight month of excellent increase in Q2 FY25, demonstrating the company's sustained success in toll collecting.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: PNB Housing Finance, GMR Airports Infrastructure, HG Infra, etc.Read More
In June 2024, both corporations collected ₹517 Crore in tolls, compared to ₹383 Crore in June 2023. The Q1FY25 toll collection is ₹1,556 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.