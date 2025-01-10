To the Members of

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have jointly audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Holding Company") and its subsidiaries (Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group") and joint ventures, which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "consolidated financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, and based on consideration of reports of the other auditors on separate financial statements of subsidiaries and joint ventures as were audited by the other auditors, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of their consolidated state of affairs of the Group and its joint ventures as at March 31,2024, of consolidated profit and other

comprehensive loss, consolidated changes in equity and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our joint audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group and its joint ventures in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our joint audit of the consolidated financial statements in terms of the Code of Ethics issued by Institute of Chartered Accountant of India ("ICAI"), and the relevant provisions of the Act and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and on consideration of audit reports of the other auditors referred to in paragraph (a) of the "Other Matters" section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our joint audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our joint audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How the Key Audit Matter was addressed in our joint audit Assessment of impairment of investment in and loans provided to joint ventures and fair valuation of other receivable (refer Note 5, 7 and 8 to the consolidated financial statements) A) Impairment of investment in joint ventures: A) The Group has an investment in joint ventures of I 87,561.20 million held at cost less impairment. Investments in joint ventures are considered to be associated with significant risk in respect of valuation. Changes in business environment could also have a significant impact on the valuation. These investments are carried at cost less any impairment in value of such investments. The investments are examined for impairment at each reporting date. These investments are unquoted and hence it is difficult to measure the recoverable amount. Our audit procedures included: The Group performs an annual assessment of impairment for its investments in joint ventures at each cash generating unit (CGU) level, to identify any indicators of impairment. The recoverable amount of the CGUs which is based on the higher of the value in use or fair value less costs to sell, has been derived from discounted forecast cash flow models. 1. Evaluated the design and implementation and verified, on a test check basis the operating effectiveness of key controls placed around the impairment assessment and process of the recoverability of the investments made. It included estimating future cash flows forecasts, the process by which they were produced, and discount rates used. These models use several key assumptions, concerning estimates of future revenue growth, concession period, operations costs, the discount rate, qualitative assessments of the status of the project and cost of complete for balance work. 2. Assessed Groups identification of CGU with reference to the guidance in the applicable accounting standards. The Groups assessment of the remaining ‘value in use is judgemental because it is based on forecast results and uncertain outcomes. Further, determining these estimates may be subject to a degree of Groups bias. 3. Verified on test check basis the underlying ‘value in use model to assess the adequacy of specific inputs such as the discount rate, long-term growth rate and use of methodology. 4. Assessed the net worth of joint ventures on the basis of latest available financial statements 5. Evaluated sensitivity in the difference between the estimated value and book values of the projects, where change in assumptions could cause the carrying amount to exceed its estimated present value. 6. Assessed the work performed by managements external valuation experts, including the valuation methodology and the key assumptions used. Further, also assessed the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the experts used by the management in the process of evaluating impairment models. 7. Involved our internal valuation specialists, to evaluate the reasonability of the methodology, approach and assumptions used in the valuation carried out for determining the value in use of investments in joint venture. 8. Considered the adequacy of disclosures in respect of the investment in joint venture. B) The Group has extended loans to joint ventures which are assessed for impairment at each year end. Financial assets, which include loans to joint ventures aggregated to I 708.51 million at March 31, 2024. Further, The Group has receivable of I 40,760.47 million as on March 31, 2024 from a joint venture on account of transfer of 9 project companies to the said joint venture. B) Impairment of loans given to joint ventures and other receivable from joint venture: Our audit procedures included: Due to the nature of the business in the infrastructure projects, the Group is exposed to heightened risk in respect of the impairment of the loans granted to the aforementioned related parties and fair valuation of other receivables due from joint venture. 1. Evaluated the design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of key internal controls placed around the impairment assessment process of the loans to joint ventures and other receivable from joint venture. There is a judgement involved on the impairment of loans and other receivables which is dependent on number of infrastructure projects being completed as per the schedule timelines and generation of future cash flows. 2. Obtained Groups assessment of the fair valuation of the other receivables which includes cash flow projections over the duration of the other receivables. These projections are based on underlying infrastructure project cash flows which are sensitive to some of the claims to be settled with the customers. There is also a judgement involved on assessing impairment of other receivables which rely on key assumptions such as timing of collection, the discount rate, and the probability of success in respect of the claims. 3. Examined the key controls in place for issuing new loans and evidenced the Board of Directors approval obtained. 4. Assessing the net worth of joint ventures based on latest available financial statements along with assessing that those joint ventures have historically been profit-making and are servicing the principal and interest schedule on timely basis. 5. Obtained Companys assessment of the impairment of the loans and other receivables, which includes cash flow projections over the duration of the loans and other receivables. These projections are based on underlying infrastructure project cash flows which are sensitive to some of the claims to be settled with the customers. 6. Assessed the work performed by managements as well as managements external valuation expert, including the valuation methodology and the key assumptions used. Further, also assessed the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the expert used by the management in the process of evaluating impairment models. 7. Involved our internal valuation specialist, where appropriate, to evaluate the reasonability of the methodology, approach and assumptions used in the valuation carried out for determining the carrying amount of investments and fair value of other receivable from joint venture. 8. Obtained confirmations to evaluate the completeness and existence of loans to joint ventures and other receivables from joint ventures as on March 31, 2024. 9. Verified the classification and adequacy of disclosures of the loans and other receivables. Measurement / Recognition of Construction revenue (refer Note 24 to the consolidated financial statements) Measurement of construction Revenue. Our audit procedures included: Revenue from construction contracts represents 67.01 % of the total revenue from operations of the Group. Revenue from these contracts is recognised on satisfaction of performance obligation over time in accordance with the requirements of relevant accounting standards. 1. Evaluated the accounting policy for revenue recognition of the Company and assessed compliance of the policy in terms of principles enunciated under Ind AS 115. The Group has construction contracts whose revenue recognition is dependent on a high level of judgement over the percentage of completion. It is based on their best estimate of the costs to complete valuation of contractual variations, litigation claims and ability to deliver the contract within the contractual time limit. 2. Evaluated the design and implementation and verified, on a test check basis operating effectiveness of key controls around the contract price (including claims), estimation of costs to complete and billings to customers and managements testing of these attributes. The Group uses the input method based on costs incurred to measure progress of the projects. Under this approach, the entity recognises revenue based on the costs incurred to date relative to the estimated total costs to complete the performance obligation. Profit is not recognised until the outcome of the contract is fairly certain. 3. Obtained and verified on test check basis the contract and other related contractual provisions including contractually agreed deliverables, entitlement to variable considerations, termination rights, penalties for delay, etc. to understand the nature and scope of the arrangements with the customer. Revenue is a key performance indicator of the Group. Accordingly, there is a risk that the Group may influence the judgements and estimates of revenue recognition in order to achieve performance targets to meet market expectations or incentive links to performance. 4. Assessed key judgements inherent in the estimation of significant construction contract projects. It includes comparing the stage-of completion and costs to completion on significant projects using Lenders Engineer latest certificate/Monthly Progress report. Revenues, total estimated contract costs and profit recognition may deviate significantly from original estimates based on new knowledge about cost overruns and changes in scope/term of a construction contract and outcome of litigations. 5. Assessed the estimated costs to complete, variations in contract price and contract costs and sighted underlying invoices, signed contracts/ statements of work completed for all ongoing projects. 6. Obtained the Groups process for identifying related parties and recording related party transactions. Assessed Groups key controls in relation to the assessment and approval of related party transactions and examined Companys disclosures in respect of the transactions. 7. Verified samples of manual journals posted to revenue to identify unusual items. 8. Obtained management policy with respect to recognition of revenue in case of litigating matters. 9. Reviewed the legal opinion obtained from the management to determine whether any adjustments on account of claims recognised in the previous periods needs to be made. Wherever necessary, corroborated management assessment with respect to the above claims, by obtaining a legal opinion from an independent legal counsel, appointed by us. 10. Assessed that the disclosures made by the management is in compliance of Ind AS -115. Impairment Testing for Intangible Assets- Toll Collection Rights (refer Note 4 to the consolidated financial statements) Impairment Testing of Toll Collection Rights As at March 31, 2024, the carrying amount of intangible assets and intangible assets under development is I 2,45,916.26 million and I Nil million respectively. Our audit procedures included: The Group and its joint ventures have toll collection rights as intangible assets pursuant to the concession agreement. The carrying value of these rights acquired under BOT & TOT basis is being compared to the recoverable value (which is value in use in the instant case) thereof to ascertain for impairment. 1. Evaluated the design and implementation and verified, on a test check basis the operating effectiveness of key controls around the estimation of future cash flows forecasts, the process by which they were produced and the discount rates used. The process involves estimating the value in use of the asset which is determined by forecasting and discounting future cash flows. The same is sensitive to changes in discount rate, traffic growth rates, toll rates, concession period etc. 2. Understanding Groups and its joint venture assessment on impairment for intangible assets - toll collection rights and intangible under development. Assessed the model by testing the mathematical accuracy of the discounted cash flow model, evaluation of the assumption and methodologies on a test check basis that were used to arrive at the underlying recoverable value. The determination of the recoverable amount of the toll collection right involves significant judgement due to inherent uncertainty in the assumptions evaluated for recoverable amount of these rights. 3. Engaged internal valuation specialists to evaluate the adequacy of specific inputs such as the discount rate, traffic growth rate, toll charges etc. Accordingly, the evaluation of impairment of toll collection rights has been determined a key audit matter. 4. Focused on key assumptions such as discount rate, traffic growth rates, toll rates, concession period etc. which were most sensitive to the recoverable value of the intangible asset. 5. Evaluated the objectivity, independence and competence of specialists involved. 6. Checked the adequacy of disclosures in respect of the intangible assets - toll collection rights and intangible under development.

Information Other than the Consolidated Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our joint audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Consolidated Financial Statements

The Holding Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these consolidated financial statements in term of the requirements of the Act that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance, consolidated changes in equity and consolidated cash flows of the Group including its Joint ventures in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and of its joint ventures are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Group and its joint ventures and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Management and Board of Directors of the Holding Company, as aforesaid.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Management and Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and its joint ventures are responsible for assessing the ability of the Group and of its joint ventures to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors and Management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group and of its joint ventures are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of each company/ entity.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing ("SAs") will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements.

Other Matters

a. We did not audit the financial statements of fifteen subsidiaries, whose financial statements reflect total assets of I 296,858 million (before consolidation adjustments) as at March 31, 2024, total revenues of I 59,600 million (before consolidation adjustments) and net cash flows amounting to I 159 million (before consolidation adjustments) for the year ended on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. The consolidated financial statements also include the Groups share of net profit (including total other comprehensive income) of I 10 million for the year ended March 31,2024, as considered in the consolidated financial statements, in respect of one joint venture, whose financial statements have not been audited by us. These financial statements have been audited by the other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries and joint venture, and our report in terms of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries and joint venture, is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

b. The consolidated financial statements reflect total assets of I 74,836 million (before consolidation adjustments) as at March 31,2024, total revenues of I 16,974 million (before consolidation adjustments) and net cash flows amounting to I 131 million for the year ended on that date, of five subsidiaries, as considered in the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by Gokhale & Sathe,

Chartered Accountants, one of the joint auditor of the Holding Company. The consolidated financial statements also include the Groups share of net profit after tax (including total other comprehensive income) of I 234 million for the year ended March 31, 2024, as considered in the consolidated financial statements, in respect of one joint venture whose financial statement has been audited by Gokhale & Sathe, Chartered Accountants, one of the joint auditor of the Holding Company.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matters with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors and the financial statements certified by the Management.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report to the extent applicable, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the reports of the other auditors.

c. The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive loss), the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

d. I n our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Holding Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Holding Company and the reports of the statutory auditors of its subsidiaries and joint ventures incorporated in India, none of the directors of the Group companies and joint ventures incorporated in India are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Group and joint ventures incorporated in India and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The consolidated financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the consolidated financial position of the Group and its joint ventures Refer Note 33 to the consolidated financial statements.

ii. The Group and joint venture did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term contracts during the year ended March 31, 2024. Provision has been made in the consolidated financial statements, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, on derivative contracts - Refer Note 55 to the consolidated financial statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Holding Company and its subsidiaries. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by joint ventures incorporated in India.

iv. (a) The respective Managements of the

Holding Company and its subsidiaries and joint ventures which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries and joint ventures respectively that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries and joint ventures to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that such parties shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries and joint ventures ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The respective Managements of the Holding Company and its subsidiaries, and joint ventures which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act have represented to us and the other auditors of such subsidiaries and joint ventures respectively that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries and joint ventures from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Holding Company or any of such subsidiaries and joint ventures shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the. Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us and that performed by the auditors of the subsidiaries and joint ventures which are companies incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management of the Holding company in this regard nothing has come to our or other auditors notice that has caused us or the other auditors to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

(v) On the basis of our verification and on consideration of the reports of the statutory auditors of subsidiaries that are Indian companies under the Act, the second interim dividend paid by the Holding Company and its subsidiary during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

On the basis of our verification and on consideration of the reports of the statutory auditors of subsidiaries that are Indian companies under the Act, interim dividends declared and paid by the Holding Company and its subsidiary during the year and until the date of this audit report is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013. The joint ventures have neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

The third interim dividend declared by the Holding Company and its subsidiary for the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. However, the said dividend was not paid on the date of this audit report (Refer note 45 to the Consolidated financial statements)

(vi) Based on our examination and based on the other auditors reports of its subsidiaries and joint ventures incorporated in India whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, the Holding Company, it subsidiaries and joint ventures incorporated in India have used accounting softwares for maintaining their respective books of account for the year ended March 31, 2024, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares.

Further, during the course of audit, we and respective other auditors, whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management of the Holding Company, have not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

2. I n our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Group and its joint ventures to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the details of qualifications/adverse remarks made by the respective auditors of the subsidiaries and joint ventures in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (CARO) Reports issued till the date of our audit report for the companies included in the consolidated financial statements are as follows:

Sr. No Name of the Company CIN Type of Company (Holding / Subsidiary/ Joint Venture) Clause number of the CARO Report which is qualified or Adverse 1 IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited L65910MH1998PLC115967 Holding Company (3)(ix)(d) 2 Aryan Hospitability Private Limited U55101MH2008PTC189243 Subsidiary (3)(ix)(a) 3 Aryan Infrastructure Investment Private Limited U45201MH2006PTC163684 Subsidiary (3)(xvii) 4 Aryan Toll Road Private Limited U45200MH2003PTC138808 Subsidiary (3)(xvii) 5 ATR Infrastructure Private Limited U45200MH2003PTC140999 Subsidiary (3)(xvii) 6 GE1 Expressway Private Limited U45400MH2016PTC272250 Subsidiary (3)(xvii) 7 IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Super Express Tollway Private Limited U45400MH2011PTC218122 Subsidiary (3)(ix)(d) 8 IRB Goa Tollway Private Limited U45203MH2010PTC199746 Subsidiary (3)(xvii) 9 IRB Kolhapur Integrated Road Development Company Private Limited U51100MH2008PTC182054 Subsidiary (3)(xvii) 10 IRB PS Highway Private Limited U26940MH2010PTC203790 Subsidiary (3)(xvii) 11 IRB Sindhudurg Airport Private Limited U45200MH2009PTC195740 Subsidiary (3)(xvii) 12 Mhaiskar Infrastructure Private Limited U45200MH2004PTC144258 Subsidiary (3)(xvii) 13 Thane Ghodbunder toll Road Private Limited U45203MH2005PTC155349 Subsidiary (3)(xvii)

ANNEXUREA

to the Independent Auditors Report on even date on the Consolidated Financial Statements of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

As part of a joint audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Group and its joint ventures to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group and its joint ventures to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group and its joint ventures to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities included in the consolidated financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Holding Company and such other entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ANNEXURE B

to the Independent Auditors Report on even date on the Consolidated Financial Statements of

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited on the consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

In conjunction with our joint audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls reference to consolidated financial statements of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Holding Company") which includes the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Holding Companys and its subsidiaries (the Holding Company and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), and its joint ventures, which are companies incorporated in India, as of that date.

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Holding Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures, which are companies incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements criteria established by the respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI").

Management Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The respective Board of Directors of the Holding Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures, which are companies incorporated in India, are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to consolidated financial statements criteria established by the respective companies considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Holding Company, its subsidiaries its associate companies and joint ventures, which are companies incorporated in India, based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our joint audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matter paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Holding Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures, which are companies incorporated in India.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Consolidated Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of consolidated financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the consolidated financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Consolidated Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Other Matter

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements insofar as it relates to fifteen subsidiaries and one joint venture, which are companies incorporated in India, is based on the corresponding reports of the auditors of such companies incorporated in India. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.