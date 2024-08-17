Summary

Hexaware Technologies Limited is a leading global provider of IT and BPO services. The company provides services to clients in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Professional services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics verticals. Hexaware delivers highly differentiated services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.Hexaware Technologies Limited was incorporated in 20th November of the year 1992 as a public limited Company under the name Aptech Information Systems Ltd. During the year 1993, the company added two new product lines called ARENA for training in computer Graphics Animation, Publishing & Multimedia and ASSET for Training engineers for software Export careers. As per the scheme of Arrangement & Reconstruction between Apple Finance Ltd and the company the erstwhile Information Technology division of Apple Finance Ltd was transferred to the company with effect from 1st July of the year 1995. In the same year 1995, Hexaware started its operations in North America and Europe. The Company entered into a tie-up agreement with M/s. Forte Inc. US

