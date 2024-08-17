iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hexaware Technologies Ltd Share Price

470.8
(-0.04%)
Oct 30, 2020|03:49:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Hexaware Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

470.55

Prev. Close

471

Turnover(Lac.)

1,261.82

Day's High

471.45

Day's Low

470.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14,139.56

P/E

19.64

EPS

23.97

Divi. Yield

3.76

Hexaware Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hexaware Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hexaware Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 91.16%

Foreign: 91.16%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.94%

Institutions: 2.94%

Non-Institutions: 5.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hexaware Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

60.7

60.4

60.3

60.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,810.6

2,610.5

2,615

2,247.92

Net Worth

2,871.3

2,670.9

2,675.3

2,307.99

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Revenue

2,140.91

1,794.02

1,524.1

1,393.04

yoy growth (%)

19.33

17.7

9.4

7.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,143.51

-946.15

-776.34

-718.42

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Profit before tax

609.63

551.78

496.72

445.94

Depreciation

-60.99

-49.4

-49.33

-42.31

Tax paid

-101.58

-98.82

-85.76

-94.51

Working capital

123.19

179.52

150.07

63.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.33

17.7

9.4

7.68

Op profit growth

15.92

11.76

7.25

4.05

EBIT growth

10.48

11.07

11.37

9.3

Net profit growth

12.04

10.21

16.93

5.54

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

5,582.52

4,647.76

3,942.01

3,534.9

3,123.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,582.52

4,647.76

3,942.01

3,534.9

3,123.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

28.62

57.86

48.81

39.43

17.16

View Annually Results

Hexaware Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hexaware Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

Atul K Nishar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P R Chandrasekar

Company Secretary

Gunjan Methi

Vice Chairman

Jimmy Mahtani

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Kosmo Kalliarekos

Executive Director & CEO

R Srikrishna

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

MILIND SHRIPAD SARWATE

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhu Khatri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajeev Kumar Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hexaware Technologies Ltd

Summary

Hexaware Technologies Limited is a leading global provider of IT and BPO services. The company provides services to clients in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Professional services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics verticals. Hexaware delivers highly differentiated services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.Hexaware Technologies Limited was incorporated in 20th November of the year 1992 as a public limited Company under the name Aptech Information Systems Ltd. During the year 1993, the company added two new product lines called ARENA for training in computer Graphics Animation, Publishing & Multimedia and ASSET for Training engineers for software Export careers. As per the scheme of Arrangement & Reconstruction between Apple Finance Ltd and the company the erstwhile Information Technology division of Apple Finance Ltd was transferred to the company with effect from 1st July of the year 1995. In the same year 1995, Hexaware started its operations in North America and Europe. The Company entered into a tie-up agreement with M/s. Forte Inc. US
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hexaware Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.