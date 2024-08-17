Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹470.55
Prev. Close₹471
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,261.82
Day's High₹471.45
Day's Low₹470.35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14,139.56
P/E19.64
EPS23.97
Divi. Yield3.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
60.7
60.4
60.3
60.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,810.6
2,610.5
2,615
2,247.92
Net Worth
2,871.3
2,670.9
2,675.3
2,307.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Revenue
2,140.91
1,794.02
1,524.1
1,393.04
yoy growth (%)
19.33
17.7
9.4
7.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,143.51
-946.15
-776.34
-718.42
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Profit before tax
609.63
551.78
496.72
445.94
Depreciation
-60.99
-49.4
-49.33
-42.31
Tax paid
-101.58
-98.82
-85.76
-94.51
Working capital
123.19
179.52
150.07
63.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.33
17.7
9.4
7.68
Op profit growth
15.92
11.76
7.25
4.05
EBIT growth
10.48
11.07
11.37
9.3
Net profit growth
12.04
10.21
16.93
5.54
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
5,582.52
4,647.76
3,942.01
3,534.9
3,123.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,582.52
4,647.76
3,942.01
3,534.9
3,123.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
28.62
57.86
48.81
39.43
17.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
Atul K Nishar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P R Chandrasekar
Company Secretary
Gunjan Methi
Vice Chairman
Jimmy Mahtani
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Kosmo Kalliarekos
Executive Director & CEO
R Srikrishna
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
MILIND SHRIPAD SARWATE
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhu Khatri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajeev Kumar Mehta
Reports by Hexaware Technologies Ltd
Summary
Hexaware Technologies Limited is a leading global provider of IT and BPO services. The company provides services to clients in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Professional services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics verticals. Hexaware delivers highly differentiated services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.Hexaware Technologies Limited was incorporated in 20th November of the year 1992 as a public limited Company under the name Aptech Information Systems Ltd. During the year 1993, the company added two new product lines called ARENA for training in computer Graphics Animation, Publishing & Multimedia and ASSET for Training engineers for software Export careers. As per the scheme of Arrangement & Reconstruction between Apple Finance Ltd and the company the erstwhile Information Technology division of Apple Finance Ltd was transferred to the company with effect from 1st July of the year 1995. In the same year 1995, Hexaware started its operations in North America and Europe. The Company entered into a tie-up agreement with M/s. Forte Inc. US
Read More
