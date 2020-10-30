Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Revenue
2,140.91
1,794.02
1,524.1
1,393.04
yoy growth (%)
19.33
17.7
9.4
7.68
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,143.51
-946.15
-776.34
-718.42
As % of sales
53.41
52.73
50.93
51.57
Other costs
-363.24
-300.82
-258.29
-218.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.96
16.76
16.94
15.66
Operating profit
634.15
547.04
489.46
456.34
OPM
29.62
30.49
32.11
32.75
Depreciation
-60.99
-49.4
-49.33
-42.31
Interest expense
-0.04
-0.02
-0.06
-0.11
Other income
36.52
54.17
56.65
32.02
Profit before tax
609.63
551.78
496.72
445.94
Taxes
-101.58
-98.82
-85.76
-94.51
Tax rate
-16.66
-17.91
-17.26
-21.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
508.05
452.95
410.96
351.43
Exceptional items
-0.52
0
0
0
Net profit
507.53
452.95
410.96
351.43
yoy growth (%)
12.04
10.21
16.93
5.54
NPM
23.7
25.24
26.96
25.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.