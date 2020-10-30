iifl-logo-icon 1
Hexaware Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

470.8
(-0.04%)
Oct 30, 2020|03:49:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Revenue

2,140.91

1,794.02

1,524.1

1,393.04

yoy growth (%)

19.33

17.7

9.4

7.68

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,143.51

-946.15

-776.34

-718.42

As % of sales

53.41

52.73

50.93

51.57

Other costs

-363.24

-300.82

-258.29

-218.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.96

16.76

16.94

15.66

Operating profit

634.15

547.04

489.46

456.34

OPM

29.62

30.49

32.11

32.75

Depreciation

-60.99

-49.4

-49.33

-42.31

Interest expense

-0.04

-0.02

-0.06

-0.11

Other income

36.52

54.17

56.65

32.02

Profit before tax

609.63

551.78

496.72

445.94

Taxes

-101.58

-98.82

-85.76

-94.51

Tax rate

-16.66

-17.91

-17.26

-21.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

508.05

452.95

410.96

351.43

Exceptional items

-0.52

0

0

0

Net profit

507.53

452.95

410.96

351.43

yoy growth (%)

12.04

10.21

16.93

5.54

NPM

23.7

25.24

26.96

25.22

