Hexaware Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
60.7
60.4
60.3
60.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,810.6
2,610.5
2,615
2,247.92
Net Worth
2,871.3
2,670.9
2,675.3
2,307.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
237.9
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.6
22.7
42.8
0
Total Liabilities
2,897.9
2,693.6
2,956
2,307.99
Fixed Assets
819.4
842.2
843.8
890.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
900.3
520.6
576.8
231.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
173.7
163.3
178.1
153.51
Networking Capital
95.59
486.5
540.2
490.4
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,128.8
1,199.2
928.1
847.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
262.2
259.1
264.9
394.73
Sundry Creditors
-452.5
-217.8
-277
-190.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-842.9
-754
-375.8
-561.67
Cash
908.9
681
817.1
541.98
Total Assets
2,897.9
2,693.6
2,956
2,308
