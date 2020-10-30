Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.11
17.9
11.51
13.17
Op profit growth
19.67
12
13.67
5.95
EBIT growth
10.54
13.43
14.25
11.05
Net profit growth
9.92
16.8
19.17
6.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.73
15.78
16.62
16.3
EBIT margin
14.38
15.63
16.24
15.85
Net profit margin
11.48
12.55
12.67
11.85
RoCE
29.7
32.64
33.66
34.85
RoNW
6.21
6.63
6.66
6.6
RoA
5.92
6.55
6.56
6.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.49
19.62
16.83
13.88
Dividend per share
8.5
8.5
4
5.5
Cash EPS
18.03
17.43
14.69
12.04
Book value per share
92.68
80.43
67.62
57.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.58
16.94
20.21
14.92
P/CEPS
18.57
19.07
23.14
17.19
P/B
3.61
4.13
5.03
3.59
EV/EBIDTA
10.9
11.45
13.59
9.46
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
23.75
39.61
Tax payout
-17.33
-19.7
-22.02
-25.2
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
58.27
52.58
45.07
45.33
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-29.61
-26.59
-26.01
-22.99
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-108.49
-17,296.59
-5,381.77
-3,975.43
Net debt / equity
-0.03
-0.34
-0.26
-0.24
Net debt / op. profit
-0.11
-1.11
-0.8
-0.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-54.23
-53.35
-55.01
-56.42
Other costs
-30.02
-30.85
-28.36
-27.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.